Interfor Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Interfor (TSX:IFP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
IFP reported a significant improvement in Q1 2026 with EBITDA of $31 million, a $60 million increase from Q4 2025, driven by higher lumber prices and lower conversion costs.
The Thomaston, Georgia project was completed and is ramping up ahead of expectations, enhancing the company's US footprint and cost position.
IFP announced an $80 million manufacturing cost reduction initiative over the next two years, aiming for a 5% reduction in total manufacturing costs.
Market outlook remains volatile with challenges such as elevated interest rates and geopolitical developments, but the company remains profitable and has strong liquidity to navigate potential risks.
The company plans to focus on divestitures, including BC coast forest tenures and real estate sales, to support the balance sheet and reduce net debt to invested capital ratio to 20% or below.
Full Transcript
Operator
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
at higher cost mills and our relative margin performance positions us to remain cash positive even during deep pricing downturns.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Our balance sheet and Priorities Our recent balance sheet actions combined with strong liquidity position allows us to navigate the potential pricing and demand risks. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation, completing high return projects while preserving flexibility to respond to market conditions. Our near term priorities are clear. Deliver the Thomason ramp up to full
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
pro forma performance, execute the 80 million manufacturing cost reduction program, maintain operating flexibility and adjust production to market signals. Protect the balance sheet and preserve liquidity for volatility and value creation opportunities. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike for a deeper review of the quarter.
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
In terms of capital allocation going forward, as I alluded to last quarter, any free cash flow will be directed solely towards leverage reduction with a target net debt to investor capital ratio of 20% or below. Obviously, the timing to achieve this targeted level will depend on the market, but our priorities continue to remain simple and clear in that respect. With that, I'll now turn the call back over to you, Ian.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Okay, thanks Mike. Operator, we're ready to take any questions now.
Operator
Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I'd just like to ask a little bit about the manufacturing cost reduction targets. Sounds like your plans are pretty capital light. Is there any more detail you can share around the key levers for getting your conversion costs down to your targets or any color on in what regions you'd expect the most meaningful improvements? And should we think of the Thomaston ramp as part of this program? Thank you.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks very much for all the detail. Just one more for me on Ontario. With Gildema and Nairn center indefinitely curtailed, has there been any change to how, I guess the I Joist business in Sault Ste. Marie operates or any change in views around how that fits into the portfolio. Thanks.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Matthew McKellar (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks very much. I'll turn it back.
Operator
Thank you. Question comes from Sean Stewart with TD Cowan. Please go Ahead.
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Ian, I want to follow up on the Ontario indefinite closures. I guess the decision to focus on indefinite versus permanent potentially there. And you know what, beyond just a market recovery might be needed to position those sawmills better over the long run to be a part of the plan going forward.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
And then following on that, Ian, I guess for the second quarter production profile across the fleet, obviously more pronounced curtailments in Eastern Canada. But any thoughts on operating rate profile in the second quarter across your other regions? It sounds like us will be good with Thomason ramping. Well, but broader perspective on operating rates.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Yeah, Sean, there are improved operating rates both on a productivity per hour, which is really great to see, but also some added hours in the south at a few of our mills. But the Pacific Northwest is also running at full capacity right now, whereas in Q4 and earlier in the fall, that region was pretty limited on any hours. And so you will see production in the south and the Pacific Northwest improving in Q2 with like you say, some hours coming out of Ontario.
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Okay, one last one, Ian, for me, as you're close to it, as we get closer to the CUSMA USMCA renegotiation, any perspective on lumber potentially fitting into this? I know it's been a priority for the federal government. Are you optimistic that it can be addressed specifically in a broader renegotiation?
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. Thanks very much, Ian. That's all I have.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. The next question comes from Ben Isaacson with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Ian, you said that Thomaston, you expect
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)
near the top of the pack. And I expect it'll be top decile in the industry. No doubt.
Operator
That's really helpful.
Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for that. Next question is just maybe some clarification, I think Ian, or maybe it was Mike said that you expect net debt to invested capital to come down over the coming months. Was that based on operations only or does that include asset divestitures, duty refunds, as well as.
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
No, I have not. I haven't seen, you know, ramp up
Ben Isaacson (Equity Analyst)
of, of mills that, you know, are
Operator
adding hours or supply. I think it's been very minimal. I know our numbers, but I'm not sure of our competitors and I haven't heard of anything significant.
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, if you have any questions, please press Star one. Next question comes from Kitan Mamtora with bmo. Please go ahead.
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning and thanks for taking my question. First one, Mike, can you just remind us in terms of both BC Forest in yours, whatever is remaining by way of monetization and then the real estate divestitures that you talked about for the back half. What is left in terms of, you know, both of these? And how much should we expect in the back half?
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, hi, Keith.
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
And on real estate, Mike, is that the net proceeds or should we expect any tax leakage or anything of that type that we should be mindful of?
Mike Mackay (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nothing meaningful. I would consider there K10, I think that's a fair number to go with as a net number.
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. And then just switching to the US south, we saw a pretty nice uptick in southern lumber prices in the March time frame. And then over the last few weeks we've given up quite a bit. Can you talk about sort of what is driving that? How much was the initial rally just restocking and now the channel pulling back and perhaps how do you see channel inventories for this time of the year, particularly in the U.S. south? Thank you.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then just coming back to the cost reduction, I thought if I heard you correctly, you said 80 million Canadian over the next couple of years. What are you targeting for this year? And if you can give us maybe one or two key buckets that you are really focused on and I'm just curious how you are tracking it on an ongoing basis.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Kitan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. We have no further questions. I will turn the call back over to Ian Fillinger for closing remarks.
Ian Fillinger (President and CEO)
Okay, well, thank you everybody for dialing into the call. We hope you have a great day and great weekend and look forward to talking to you on our next quarter. On behalf of Mike and I, thanks again.
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your line.
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