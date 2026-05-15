RBC Bearings Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ANQZfym5

Summary

RBC Bearings reported a strong fiscal fourth quarter 2026 with net sales increasing by 18.3% year-over-year to $518 million, driven by growth in the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment and steady industrial business performance.

The company achieved an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.62, up from $2.83 in the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 21% to $168.9 million.

A&D segment revenue increased by 41.2%, driven by robust demand in defense and space markets, with a backlog totaling approximately $2.3 billion.

RBC Bearings paid down $116 million of debt during the quarter and plans to continue its deleveraging strategy.

For fiscal year 2027, the company expects revenue growth of 14.7% to 17% in Q1, with adjusted gross margins between 45.25% and 45.5%.

The company is investing in additional machinery and floor space to support increasing production rates, particularly for the marine and missile sectors.

Management highlighted strong performance in commercial aircraft, defense, and industrial markets, with plans to expand in the space sector.

RBC Bearings continues to focus on strategic expansion through organic growth and potential acquisitions aligned with current customer segments.

Full Transcript

Josh Caro (Investor Relations Team)

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Christine Leweag (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Leweag (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Leweag (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christine Leweag (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you very much for the color and great to see a solid quarter from you. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Our next questions are from the line of Steve Barger with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please receive your questions.

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning Mike. For the last few quarters to include your comments today, you've talked about adding equipment and headcount to support customer ramps. I'm curious, where are you tightest capacity wise by end marketer program? And what do you think the entire company is capacitized to from a revenue standpoint?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

And then just overall company like you're running at $500 million run rate. So, you know, 2 billion annualized. How much does the current footprint with, with incremental kind of tweaks like support two and a half billion or three billion. Just trying to get a sense for when you need a more robust and long life kind of capacity expansion or Capex cycle.

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then for a follow up. With multiple programs ramping at the same time, are you seeing supply chain constraints for the things outside your control that could affect the programs you sell into? Any issues with castings or forgings or things that you source?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. On the AMD side, there's always the issue of titanium. You know, there may be, we haven't seen it yet, but you know, we're watching Aluminum, high, high, high alloy steel is available at a price that's extraordinary. But if you have the money, you'll, you'll, you'll get the steel. So those are, those are some of the areas to watch for us.

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of Scott Newschleit with Deutsche Bank. Please receive your question.

Scott Newschleit

Hey, good morning, Dr. Hartnett. Can you give us any sense as to what level of commercial aerospace growth you're planning for in fiscal 2027?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, Yeah, Certainly the demand will be greater than our growth and our growth will be beyond. We're planning for growth on commercial aerospace beyond 15%. Okay.

Scott Newschleit

And would you expect defense and space together to grow faster or slower in commercial Aerospace. Faster. Okay, good news. And then there's been some recent notable strength in the industrial automation market recently, I guess. Can you remind us as to how much exposure you have to industrial automation and then speak to the demand trends that RBC is seeing in that vertical? Specifically.

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Newschleit

Okay, and then can you share any detail on what the current level of annualized sales is for RBC into the humanoid robot sector and what type of growth you've been seeing there recently?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

It's small. It's, you know, it's, you know, for us, that's, that's still sample making and, you know, and we continue to support the industry as it's being developed. We don't, we don't see any volumes there from anybody.

Scott Newschleit

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of Pete Skavisky with Alembic Global. Please receive your questions.

Pete Skavisky (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, guys. Nice quarter.

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, Pete. Please be. Hey, Mike.

Pete Skavisky (Equity Analyst)

In a way of understanding, you know, kind of recent trends, are you guys seeing any, you know, headwinds in the commercial aerospace aftermarket? Just from airlines kind of tightening their belts in this higher jet fuel environment? You know, if we think about April and kind of May to date,

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'd say we haven't seen it yet. Okay, we're watching it. You know, we're, we're, it's, it's on the bubble. Okay.

Pete Skavisky (Equity Analyst)

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would say that's about. 60%. There's still another 40% to go.

Pete Skavisky (Equity Analyst)

Okay. So I guess by the end of this fiscal year, maybe two more fiscal years.

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Effective January 27th.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, you may press Star one at this time. The next question is from the line of Alexandra Mandery with Truist. Please receive your questions.

Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Nice results and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to see if you could provide any further details underpinning the fiscal 1Q guidance and any initial thoughts on fiscal 2027.

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Alexandra Mandery (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And I guess what is your M and A appetite going forward and what capabilities or company profile might you be looking for if you're interested?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, the profile is would be mechanical products servicing a customer base similar to, very similar to almost by name to the customer base that we currently service. It would be a company that would be preferred to be solvent and it would be in a geography that would be easy for us to get to to repair an insolvent company.

OPERATOR

The next question is a follow up from the line of Scott Duhay with Deutsche Bank. Please receive your question.

Scott Duhay (Equity Analyst)

Hey Rob, the SGA costs came in a bit high relative to guidance this quarter. Can you speak to what drove that? It looks like stock comp is a piece of it, but I think the

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

as well it's really primarily personnel costs that kind of flow through just the timing and certain compensation matters. That kind of flow through stock comp specifically was up notably, and then just a few other administrative costs that kind of came through.

Scott Duhay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, should we expect it to trend above 80 million a quarter going forward? It looks like that's what the first quarter guide implies, but just wanted to

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

check if I should continue to have that in the market. I think that's probably right. It'll be, you know, a little bit above 80.

Scott Duhay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then last question for Dr. Hartnett. Just as SpaceX ramps up production of Starship, should we expect that to drive an acceleration in your space revenue growth?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Modestly, I think, I think we're still working on some, some starship programs, but I'd say right now the outlook there for us would be modest.

Scott Duhay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Next question is from the mind of Steve Barger with KeyBank. Please receive your question.

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Mike. Last quarter you were early versus other companies talking about an industrial inflection saying demand improved in December and January. Has that momentum really held up exiting your 4Q into 1Q?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would say it has. I mean it's modest, but it's held up.

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

I would say the story through industrial earnings has been kind of a broadening out of orders across automation, semis, power, some of the same things that you talked about, I guess. Are you seeing more breadth in the industrial order book?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Breadth in terms of sectors serviced?

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, across, across more end markets, you know, last year aerospace, defense and I guess things related to data center were really the drivers. Is that broadening out to some degree?

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst)

That has breath. Yep. No, I think that's a, that's an interesting comment on just kind of. That should be a leading indicator to a lot of other industrial end markets as that kind of flows through. Does that make sense to you? Yeah, it does. Yeah. Perfect.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Russ Berenbeck with William Blair. Please just see with your question.

Russ Berenbeck (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Good morning. Morning. Just one quick question for me. Did I hear you right that the ex Vacco aerospace and defense gross margins were 43.7% correct.

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

So that puts Vaco around 48% gross margins in the quarter Vaco was about it was over 46 this quarter. They had some really strong, you know, unique items flow through this quarter. Great mix and that kind of pushed it. I would not expect that to be the naturalized run rate for the full year. I believe their adjusted margins were probably more in the mid-30s, which is their normal operational level. And that's baked into the forecast for Q1.

Russ Berenbeck (Equity Analyst)

That's a pretty exceptional trajectory if we were to assume that into 27.

Rob Sullivan (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Don't assume that. All right.

Russ Berenbeck (Equity Analyst)

Well, Masquare gentlemen, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to Dr. Hartnett for closing comments.

Dr. Hartnett (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. Well, we thank everybody for their participation and interest today in RBC and look forward to speaking again in late July. Good day.