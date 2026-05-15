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May 15, 2026 11:41 AM 29 min read

Transcript: Data Storage Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oINfocKb

Summary

Data Storage Corporation reported a strategic repositioning following the sale of its Cloud solution business in 2025, which provided capital to pursue larger market opportunities.

The company announced the formation of Sovereign AI Solutions, a subsidiary focused on AI continuity for regulated enterprises, addressing gaps in recovery, resilience, and compliance for AI environments.

Financial results showed a 10.9% year-over-year increase in sales for the Nexus subsidiary, with gross profit up 32.1% and expanded gross margins to 53.7%.

The company ended the quarter with $9.7 million in cash and marketable securities, maintaining a debt-free status and strong liquidity.

Management highlighted a focus on strategic initiatives for 2026, including developing the AI platform architecture, industry engagement, and potential customer opportunities.

The company emphasized its financial strength and flexibility to pursue strategic investments, partnerships, and potential acquisitions to enhance shareholder value.

Management expressed confidence in the timing and market potential for AI infrastructure, citing a multibillion-dollar annual market opportunity driven by regulatory demands.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Data Storage Corporation first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow a formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce David Waldman, Investor Relations.

David Waldman (Investor Relations)

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Panagia Tacos

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Chris. Let's open up the call for some questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Matthew Galinko

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. As you pursue the AI strategy, I'm curious how you'll pursue, , developing technical solutions to support, , the go to market. Do you expect to bring developers in house to the current structure or just curious how you'll approach that.

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Galinko

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Galinko

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Galinko

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Galinko

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ellen Lidsack with fourth Capital. Please state your question.

Ellen Lidsack

Yes, hi and thank you so much for taking my question. Can you elaborate on the market opportunity you see for the silver AI solutions? And you know why you think now is the right time to enter the space?

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen Lidsack

So that makes sense. That kind of leads into my next question. What do you think really differentiates the sovereign AI solutions from traditional disaster recovery, cybersecurity, or any enterprise infrastructure providers currently in the market?

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen Lidsack

Definitely very exciting. And I guess in terms of the development timeline and then the potential commercialization path for sovereign AI, what does that look like over the next 12 to 24 months?

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen Lidsack

Got it. Okay, so that's great. And are you currently evaluating any like strategic partnerships, acquisitions or maybe even like investments that could potentially accelerate this AI infrastructure strategy?

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ellen Lidsack

Oh no, this is super helpful. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I really appreciate it Chuck. And if I have any other questions, I'll jump back in the queue.

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

That's great. Thank you, Alan.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Galinko with Maxim Group. Please state your question.

Matthew Galinko

Hey, appreciate you taking another one from me. Just wanted to check in on Nexus and kind of the current revenue generator for the business. I think you had decent annual growth in the first quarter here. Any opportunities to, how do you see that business trending over the rest of this year? Do you have an opportunity to accelerate that in any capacity. And do you see it continuing to add to kind of cut into the burn rate, I guess, as it grows.

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Galinko

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. So I'll hand it back to Chuck Peluso for closing remarks.

Chuck Peluso (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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