Surgepays Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3060/54033
Summary
Surgepays Inc reported a 51% year-over-year revenue growth to $16 million for Q1 2026, driven primarily by a 71% increase in point of sale and prepaid services.
The company achieved a milestone of surpassing 200,000 wireless subscribers and initiated a Buy One Get One campaign to further drive subscriber growth.
Surgepays Inc reduced customer acquisition costs significantly by transitioning its marketing in-house, resulting in a 28% reduction in cost per lead and a 48% reduction in cost per enrollment.
Six new wholesale distribution partners were added, expected to increase prepaid top-up volume by 30% once fully integrated.
New monetization layers were introduced, including a stored value and loyalty program and a managed marketing services platform, contributing to incremental revenue.
The company anticipates continued revenue growth and operational expansion, with strategic partnerships and wholesale wireless revenues expected to contribute in the upcoming quarters.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Surgepays Inc's First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode and a question and answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Walter Pinto with KCSA Strategic Communications. Walter, please go ahead.
Walter Pinto
Brian Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Chelsea Polano (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question please press star then then two. We will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Thank you. Our first question is coming from Ed Vu with Ascendient Capital. Ed, your line is live.
Ed Vu (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, congratulations on the progress for taking my question. Congratulations on reaching 200,000 subscribers. What do you think the long term subscriber target is? You know, what is the market potential and how happy would you be to reach a certain level?
Brian Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Vu (Equity Analyst)
Great. Going back to you mentioned about the subprime market seems to be growing in this K-shaped economy. What are you hearing from the convenience store owners or the people that do business with them? Are they able to benefit from the, I hate to say it, but the poor expanding or are people just being hurt all over?
Brian Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Vu (Equity Analyst)
Great. Well, thanks for giving me that color, and I do wish you guys good luck. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Ed. Thank you. Once again, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Okay, it looks like we currently have no further questions on the lines at this time. So this will conclude our question and answer session and also our call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day, and we thank you for your participation.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.