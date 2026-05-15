$100 Invested In Shopify 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 30.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.06%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion.

Buying $100 In SHOP: If an investor had bought $100 of SHOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,794.42 today based on a price of $99.94 for SHOP at the time of writing.

Shopify's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.