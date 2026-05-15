HLS Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, HLS Therapeutics (TSX:HLS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
HLS reported Q1 2026 revenue of $12.9 million, a 2% year-over-year increase, driven by a 15% rise in Vascepa net sales.
The company is focused on launching new products, Nalemdo and Nexlzet, as growth catalysts, with Nalemdo already showing strong initial demand and coverage from major insurers.
HLS reaffirmed its 2026 guidance with expected revenue of $56 to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 to $21 million, with anticipated margin expansion in the second half of the year.
The company's net debt reduced significantly to $31.9 million, down 52% over two years, strengthening its balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility.
Management expressed optimism about the cardiovascular portfolio's potential to double the company's size, given robust early indicators from Nalemdo's launch and strategic positioning in the market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Q1 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference call for the HLS Therapeutics. At this point I would like to turn the call over to David Mason, Investor Relations for the introductory remarks.
David Mason (Investor Relations)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
comparisons in the first half of 2026. And while we are seeing those residual impacts, we're also seeing positive signs that our business is stabilizing.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Most encouraging is that we saw a sequential return to Clozaril monthly patient growth in Ontario specifically and across Canada more broadly in both March and April. Month to month growth in our patient base is a positive leading indicator suggesting business results should follow. Regarding vascepa, we're encouraged by the strong prescription and net sales growth seen in the first quarter.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
For full year 2026, we're projecting double digit growth in both prescriptions and revenue. With sustained demand growth, an increasingly stable payer mix and a cost structure that's now spread across multiple products, VASCEPA should contribute growth along with margin expansion for years to come. Now let's turn to Nalendo, which had its full commercial launch in April.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
With just over one full month on the market, we've shipped nearly a quarter million Canadian dollars worth of Nalendo. Multiple wholesalers are placing reorders based on strong initial demand and the weekly run rate for ex factory sales is growing.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
On the private payer side, Canada Life and Sun Life, two of the largest plans in Canada, are already listing Nalemdo with full coverage and without restrictions. These two plans cover about 40% of all privately insured patients in Canada. Although early we're pleased with how this launch is progressing, regarding nexlzet, the fixed dose combo pill combining bempedoic acid and ezetimibe, we expect to respond to Health
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
And second, the revenue opportunity here is significant. Based on what we believe are conservative assumptions, the Nalendo and NEXT Closet franchise has the potential to more than double the size of the company.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
The bottom line is that Nalendo and Next Lizette are entering a sizable market targeting a well defined patient population with unmet need and we are in a great position to capture this opportunity.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
So while 2026 is a year of incremental investment, the real growth story for HLS becomes the trajectory heading into 2027. And I'll come back to that in my closing remarks. But for now let me hand it over to Brian Thanks Craig.
Brian Walsh (Chief Commercial Officer)
John Hanna (Chief Financial Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator, thank you. At this time, if you'd like to ask a question, Please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. To retry a question, press star two. Again, if you'd like to ask a question, press star one. One moment please, for your first question. Your first question comes from Michael Freeman, from Raymond James, please go ahead.
Michael Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, Craig, Brian, John. Congratulations on these results and all the exciting things happening. I wonder if you could just give us a bit more color on the Nalemdo launch, how you're staging this launch, positions you're targeting, salesforce you're deploying and as much information as you can share on its reception and signals of growth and the health of this launch.
Brian Walsh (Chief Commercial Officer)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And just so I have it right, could you repeat what the prior level was and what it's been reduced to now?
Brian Walsh (Chief Commercial Officer)
Yeah. Currently In Canada it's 1.8 millimoles per liter and the European guidelines are indicating to 1.4 millimoles per liter for high risk patients.
Michael Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you very much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Craig Million CEO for closing remarks.
Craig Million (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you. So thanks to everyone for participating, especially I know there's a long holiday weekend coming up in Canada, so appreciate that and wish everyone a happy holiday weekend. And we look forward to continuing to report on our progress in the coming quarters and speaking again to you all very soon. Take care.
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