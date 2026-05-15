HLS Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Craig Million, Chief Executive Officer, John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer and Brian Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer. Earlier this morning we issued a news release announcing our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This news release, along with our MD&A and financial statements is available on our website and on SEDAR+. Please note that slides accompanying today's call can be viewed via the webcast, a link to which is available in our earnings press release and on our website on the Events page. Certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the Company's Annual Information form, which has been filed on SEDAR+. During the call we will refer to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined in our press release and annual filings that are available on SEDAR plus and on our website. Please note that all financial information provided is in US Dollars unless otherwise specified and I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Million. Please, please go ahead.

Thanks, Dave. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. On our call today, I'll take you through our Q1 performance along with a corporate update. Brian will then follow with a deeper look at performance for each of our products with a focus on the Nalemdo launch. John will cover the financials in detail and then I'll be back with a few closing thoughts before we open it up for questions starting with the big picture. We believe today's HLS is in a very favorable position. VASCEPA is still growing in its seventh year on the market, Clozaril is showing resilience and Nalemdo is off to a great start, better than expected in many respects. Over the past couple years we've put HLS on a solid operational and financial footing, making necessary improvements to increase efficiency and profitability while delevering our balance sheet. In addition, we brought in two important new assets last year, Nalemdo and Nexlizet, that we believe will be important catalysts for growth. With a stronger financial foundation and expanded cardiovascular portfolio, we're now focused on accelerating growth in the years to come. With that, let me start by walking you through the first quarter highlights starting with the top line. Revenue in Q1 was $12.9 million, up 2% year over year. That growth was led by a 15% increase in Vascepa net sales, the highest year over year quarterly growth we've seen since Q2 of last year.

This is encouraging in that the leadership and staffing changes along with the commercial strategy that we put in place last year are having the desired impact. Adjusted EBITDA for The quarter was $3.5 million, down about 300,000 from the prior year and that is as expected. As previously discussed, we're making a small increase in commercial investment to help ensure a successful Melendo launch. We expect that launch related expenses will be mostly front loaded in the first half of the year, with margins improving in the second half as spend normalizes and Nalendo revenue ramps up.

Cash from operations was up 80% year over year and on the balance sheet, net debt at the end of Q1 was $31.9 million, down 52% in just two years. This delevering has strengthened our financial position and will increase our options for deploying capital. Now a few comments on our business performance turning to Clozaril Q1 results were in line with expectations. As discussed on the last call, Clozaril encountered some contracting dynamics in Ontario in the latter part of 2025 and as expected, this is impacting year over year

Canada on their outstanding queries this quarter, keeping us on track to launch in the first half of 2027. The sequencing of the Nalemdo launch in Q2 followed by Nexlizet in the first half of 2027 gives HLS two distinct growth catalysts within 12 months. From a big picture perspective, HLS is becoming a leading Canadian cardiovascular company. We have a growing portfolio of oral first in class medicines, each with compelling outcomes data, long patent runways in Canada and a distinct role in addressing cardiovascular risk.

And although we'll be tripling the number of products in our CV portfolio, the incremental investment required is modest. We believe these dynamics add up to a unique and perhaps underappreciated opportunity as the economics of our cardiovascular franchise model are compelling. First, there are the expanding margins. We're leveraging existing infrastructure with no need to expand our customer base and footprint with a stable cost structure as we introduce these new medicines and as sales volumes increase, the cardiovascular portfolio will become significantly more profitable in years to come.

For those of you on the webcast, we're showing a slide with an illustrative example of how we're thinking about revenue potential for the Nalendo Nexlizet franchise. Based on conservative estimates for peak market penetration of the target population, along with preliminary assumptions around patient compliance and gross to net, we get to a revenue range of 50 to 100 million Canadian dollars. Again, at that level we would essentially double the size of the company and we believe there could be additional upside to our assumptions. That said, I want to caveat that we will have a more fully formed view on peak sales potential once we finalize public payer negotiations by early next year.

Let's move on to guidance where we are reaffirming our 2026 outlook revenue of 56 to $60 million reflecting mid single digit growth and adjusted EBITDA of 18.5 to $21 million, which is relatively flat as we absorb the Nalemdo launch costs. As I mentioned, the launch investment is concentrated in the first half. We expect to see margin expansion as sales momentum picks up in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. This is reflected in the quarterly gating for adjusted EBITDA where we expect a higher split in the second half of the year.

Good morning everyone. I'll take you through our products starting with Clozaril and vascepa, then focusing on the Nalemdo launch starting with Clauseril Canada Q1 results were as anticipated due to the 2025 Ontario GPO renegotiations that we've detailed previously. Year over year comparisons will be unfavorable in the first half of the year and are expected to normalize in the second half. Importantly, patient volume in Ontario returned to sequential growth in March and again in April, evidence the changes have been worked through and we are expecting continued sequential patient growth in Ontario throughout the year. We also continue to see high patient retention in Quebec, while other provinces are showing solid growth. British Columbia in particular delivered 11% patient growth versus Q1 last year. The Clozarille fundamentals are intact, the largest strategic accounts were retained and patient volumes are growing again in Ontario and across Canada. Overall, the brand maintains approximately a 50% market share and remains a strong stable cash contributor. As for Clozaril in the US revenues were down 2% in line with expectations. We expect to take a modest and customary price increase later this year and we'll continue to look for ways to maintain patient volumes and expand the specialty pharmacy program to bolster this business. On Vascepa, Q1 unit growth remained strong at 18% versus prior year and net sales growth strengthened a validation of the go to market changes we made in 2025. New to brand prescription improvements that began in Q4 2025 continued into Q1. Prescriber breadth and depth are both tracking positively, demonstrating that we are not just deepening prescribing with existing writers, but also expanding the prescriber base and payer mix continues to stabilize which should help improve the profitability of the brand. The SEPA has patent protection through late 2000-30s and we see a long Runway for continued profitable growth. Now let's turn to Nalemdo. The opportunity is well defined. In Canada, roughly five to six million Canadians live with cardiovascular disease or elevated cardiovascular risk. Three million are on statins. We are targeting a clearly identified subset, those not reaching their LDL goal despite treatment and those that cannot tolerate statins or cannot titrate to an effective dose. Bempedoic acid works outside the muscle tissue, avoiding the side effects many patients experience on statins. We estimate that population conservatively at half a million Canadians, a large reachable group with a clear clinical need. From a pricing perspective, Nalemdo is priced at $4.25 Canadian per day. That places it squarely in the gap between generic statins and more costly PCSK9 injectables, which are approximately $15 to $20 Canadian per day. And it's worth noting that PCSK9 inhibitors have less than 1% market share of LDL lowering therapy in Canada. This is largely due to the access restrictions that are in place. Nalemdo fills that gap with an oral well tolerated option at a price point that payers and physicians can genuinely get behind. The formal commercial launch from Nalemdo occurred in April and early indicators are that we are off to a very strong start. Our reps are reporting something that you rarely see at launch large numbers of clinicians who already have lists of their patients identified and who are ready to prescribe Nalemdo. These are statin intolerant patients who have been waiting for an oral option. Clinicians are familiar with the drug and have been following its real world progress in the US and Europe. They are excited by the Clear Outcomes trial data and have been waiting to have this option available for their Canadian patients. Our Awareness Trial and Usage or ATU study, a blinded market research study that was completed in January, provides us with empirical evidence on the baseline of awareness and readiness of physicians to prescribe in Canada. The study was comprised of 70 target cardiologists and endocrinologists and it showed over 90% total awareness before we had promoted the product at all. These physicians follow the same global guidelines and literature as their US and European peers and Nalemdo has been part of that landscape for years. Over 80% indicated willingness to prescribe. Our national advisory board echoed the same message clear unmet need and strong physician anticipation. We expect this ex factory demand to accelerate in the coming weeks as awareness grows around the private payer access we achieved in April Canada Life and Sun Life, two of the largest private payers in Canada, have now listed Nalemdo as a full benefit with no prior authorization. Canada Life was in effect for the commercial launch and Sun Life went effective on April 29. Together, they represent approximately 40% of privately insured lives. These early listings are evidence that the value proposition for the brand is resonating. Active discussions with the remaining major private insurers are progressing well, and we expect the vast majority of private insured patients will have coverage by the time we report Q2 earnings on public reimbursement. Our dossier has been submitted to both CDNs with their evaluations expected this summer. That will feed into PCPA negotiations targeting initial provincial listings in the first half of 2027. On Nexlizet, we are expecting approval and launch in the first half of 2027. We think of Nalemdo and Nexlizet as separate but connected catalysts. Nalemdo establishes the foundation physician familiarity with the mechanism, the outcomes data and the patient population. Within a year we follow with nexelzet, a fixed dose combination delivering greater LDL lowering with less fill burden, a natural step for a physician already writing nalemdo. From a reimbursement standpoint, we expect to be able to converge the Nalemdo and nexlset timelines, meaning the public listing process for Nexelzet does not need to start from zero. This is a meaningful structural advantage of the staged approach. One further note, European LDL guidelines have moved from 1.8 to 1.4 millimole per liter for very high risk patients. We expect Canadian guidelines will follow. A review is expected within the next 12 to 24 months. This would expand the addressable population meaningfully, and this would occur after the nexils at launch. This upside is not in our current estimates. Finally, as it relates to economics, Nexlizet adds a third product on the same commercial infrastructure with modest incremental investment required. With Nalemdo gaining momentum in 2026 and both products in market in 2027, we have a lot to look forward to in the cardiovascular franchise. With that, I'll turn it over to John for a detailed look at our financials. John

thank you Brian and good morning everyone. In my section, I'll review Q1 results, the balance sheet and our capital allocation priorities. My comments are all in US Dollars as per our reported numbers unless otherwise stated. Starting with revenue, total revenue for Q1 was 12.9 million, up 2% from 12.6 million in Q1 last year. The increase is due to growth in VASCEPA net sales which were 4.8 million, up 15% from Q1 last year, as well as appreciation of the Canadian dollar to the US dollar. Clozaril net sales Canada and US regions combined were 7.8 million compared to 8.2 million in Q1 last year. Clausewal net sales in the US were down slightly in Q1 while in Canada Clozaril net sales in Q1 were impacted by the factors discussed by Craig and Brian. Finally, royalty revenue was 246,000 in Q1 compared to 197,000 in Q1 last year. On the expense side, Q1 operating expenses comp comprising sales and marketing, G and A and medical, regulatory and patient support were 6.7 million compared to 6.4 million in Q1 last year. The increase reflects our investment in the Nalemdo launch which accounted for approximately 0.5 million of incremental OpEx. Cost of sales in Q1 was 2.7 million compared to 2.4 million in Q1 last Year, with the increase largely due to Demand growth in Vascepa Q1 adjusted EBITDA was 3.5 million compared to 3.8 million in Q1 last year. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the NALEMDO launch investment as just described. As we have discussed, launch costs will be largely confined to to the first half of 2026 with margins improving as we move through the second half of the year. There is generally seasonal quarterly variation in adjusted ebitda. Those of you on the webcast can see on this slide. We expect a similar pattern in 2026, though more pronounced in the first half given an Alemdo launch investment with revenue beginning to ramp in Q2 and accelerating through the second half of the year. For Q1, the direct brand contribution from Clozaril to adjusted EBITDA was 5.6 million. In addition, even with additional launch expense, the direct brand contribution from the entire CV portfolio was breakeven in Q1. Cash from operations in Q1 was 6.4 million, up 80% compared to Q1 last year. The increase reflects the operational improvements made over the past two years along with significantly lower interest expense 0.7 million in the quarter compared to 1.7 million in Q1 last year. As a result of the new credit agreement and lower debt balance overall, our focus on operational improvements has increased our profitability and generated the strong cash flows that are enabling our balanced capital allocation approach today. Our balanced approach for capital allocation allows us to accomplish multiple objectives. First, deploying capital to expand our portfolio with our balance sheet now in much better shape, we have greater flexibility to pursue additional opportunities. We are primarily focused on commercial stage assets in our core or adjacent therapeutic areas that can leverage our existing infrastructure. Second is to continue to delever the balance sheet by paying down debt. In Q1, we made principal repayments totaling 5.1 million. At March 31, 2026, the principal balance on our term loan stood at 42.44.2 million, down 12% from the end of 2025. As a result of our continued delevering, net Debt stood at 31.9 million at the end of Q1, down 17% from the end of 2025. And thirdly is the return of capital to shareholders via share buybacks. During 2025, we purchased more than 500,000 shares. Although we do not currently have an active NCIB in place, we will explore opportunities to Launch one in 2026 as we believe the shares represent compelling value at current prices. Finally, looking at the balance sheet, cash was $12.3 million at quarter end, up from $11.7 million at the end of 2025. In summary, as we look ahead, we will continue with our balanced view to capital allocation, debt repayment, investing in growth and returning capital to shareholders. With our strengthened balance sheet and improved cash flow profile, we are increasingly well positioned to be more active on the business development front. And with that, I'll pass it back to Craig for his closing comments.

Thanks John. Before we open it up to Q and A, three quick thoughts on why we think this is a compelling time to pay attention to hls. First, with significant growth in adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations, along with a substantial reduction in net debt, we are a fundamentally stronger company than we were even just 12 months ago. Second, with Nalemdo, we've launched an important medicine with exciting potential and the launch is going well. Physician awareness was over 90% before we made a single sales call. X factory sales run rate is tracking well and we've already achieved full coverage at both Canada Light and Sunlight. These early signals are positive and third, the acceleration is ahead of us, not behind us. Private payer coverage will continue to ramp throughout this year. We expect to achieve public payer reimbursement in early 2027 and we expect to launch Nexlizet, the combination pill, in the We're confident that the Nalemdo Nexlizet franchise has the potential to more than double our business. With patent protection running for the late 2000 and 30s and with our balance sheet in the best shape it's been in years, we have the firepower to do more business development. So the portfolio is in place, the team is executing and the catalysts are in front of us. And we look forward to keeping you updated. That concludes my prepared remarks. And at this point I'll ask our operator to please provide instructions or ask any questions.

Sure, Brian. Hey, Michael, thanks for the question. So we've maintained a commercial cardiovascular infrastructure in Canada for a number of years now with medical science liaison team that's been established across Canada in a salesforce over 20 individuals very experienced in cardiovascular specialties. So that's our team to take this portfolio to the next level. We fully trained the team in the beginning of April on the lemdo. The medical team has been out for about a year since we first had licensed the deal, engaging with key opinion leaders and we activated the sales team with this launch in April. We've been seeing, you know, as indicated in some of my remarks, very positive reception from, from physicians through advisory boards, from payers, through initial discussions, the value propositions resonating very well where there's the unmet need for a low, you know, an affordable oral option and the speed to these early listings and we believe more to come in the coming weeks. You know, show that that's, that's resonating well. They're making this product available quickly and with limited, with no restrictions for patients. So importantly physicians, we expect to be able to write the product, patients go to the pharmacy and fill the, and get the prescription. So all things are going well, I would say even ahead of our ambitions on the private payer side. And we'll work through the plan with respect to public reimbursement as I detailed more in negotiations later part of this year. Anything to add?

Yeah, no, I'd like to just add a few thoughts, Michael. A couple of things. So one is the launch. We had a set of we have many KPIs and at this point all of them are ahead of plan. So we don't have prescribing data yet. That'll come soon and we'll certainly be able to report that on future calls. But if we look at the leading indicators, looking at our sales ramp every week, although we've only been on the market one full month in April and then parts of May every week we're seeing significant increase in shipments, including reorders from wholesalers, which is a good indication that there is pull through at the pharmacy level and physicians are prescribing. We're hearing very positive anecdotes from our reps in the field. We also are ahead of plan, I would say, in terms of our private payer coverage. So what's interesting is we're seeing this demand despite the fact that we're just now getting these plans on board. So that should be another catalyst. And as Brian mentioned, we've got the two large ones already covering Vascepa now, excuse me, covering Nalemdo and a number of other large private payers we're in active discussions with and we expect those will be on board as well in the next couple of months, certainly ahead of when we report Q2 earnings. So those are all very positive. The last thing I'll say is, what's also very encouraging is the kind of the synergy we're seeing with vascepa. And I think the fact that we're seeing significant growth in Q1 for Vascepa is not an accident. I think our thesis was that the rising tide would lift all boats and that bringing in frankly upgrading some of our talent, at least in commercial leadership and in the field, and bringing in kind of the highly motivated, experienced people to launch nalamda. There would be some very positive halo effects on Vascepa and we're seeing that as well. So all signs are really frankly ahead of where we thought we would be at this point, which is very exciting. I don't want to get ahead of my skis because it is early. So I don't want to be hyperbolic here, but I think we're just very pleased with how, how this is all playing out.

Thank you Craig and thanks for the reminder on the VASCEPA synergy. That's an important waypoint. I wonder, for my second question, I wonder if you could comment on these two events and read throughs to HLS1. You did mention the European recommendations on LDL levels. And I wonder if you could speak a little bit more about potential impact should, should Canada pursue a similar policy and then any read throughs on, you know, Nalemdo, nextloset's developer being acquired recently. How should we think about that in the frame of HLS investment?

Sure. So I'll start with the second question and maybe let Brian speak to the first one. So as far as the acquisition recently announced related to Esperion, no impact, we envision no impact whatsoever in our conversations with our partner. Same level of commitment, business as usual on a go forward basis. And again I don't want to speak for them but I think they very much view operations to continue as they have. So we very much view this as a non event as it relates to impact on our business in Canada. And then as far as the recent guideline changes which continues kind of thematically the idea that lower is better as it relates to LDL cholesterol and the fact that the vast majority of patients, despite the availability of statins for decades, many are not getting to goal either due to frankly efficacy or due to the inability to get to enough dosage without experiencing side effects that they can't get to their LDL goals. So this, this change in guideline we vision will actually expand the patient pool. As far as patients who previously might have been at goal. I think of things in terms of milligrams per deciliter, you know, so getting what used to be 100 that was lowered to 70, now it's 50 for high risk patients which is going to require even more aggressive treatment. And I think that fits very well certainly with our combo pill which achieves up to 38% LDL lowering. Yeah, I would just add, I think we've spoken to a number of opinion leaders, many involved with the guidelines in Canada. And although we expect it will take one to two years for the Canadian guidelines to reflect, they really, the community are looking to the US and European guidelines and incorporating that into their behaviors today. As we indicated, these listings that we're getting are not don't come with restrictions. So as physicians adapt their behavior, they'll be able to use an alumno where they see appropriate to meet the goals that they have for their patients. So we think even though the guidelines will flag in Canada, the behavior will change well ahead of that. And we're continuing, we're doing work to quantify that, but it's not a factor. That's based on the numbers that Craig shared in terms of the starting addressable population.