Americas Gold And Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Americas Gold And Silver (TSX:USA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/americas-gold-and-silver-corporation/2026/05/15/americas-gold-and-silver-first-quarter-2026-webcast/play
Summary
US Airways Group Inc reported a significant increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $68 million, an 84% increase from the previous quarter and 189% year-over-year, driven by higher silver production and prices.
The company achieved record silver production of 787,000 ounces and sales of 830,000 ounces, with a focus on maintaining cost efficiency, reporting cash costs of $24 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $34 per ounce.
Strategic initiatives include advancing the Galena Complex's infrastructure, with the completion of the number three shaft upgrades and progress on the PACE backfill plant, set to enhance productivity and capacity by the end of 2026.
US Airways Group Inc is increasing its focus on antimony production, a critical metal, positioning Galena as a key domestic source of antimony in the U.S.
The company's exploration efforts have led to multiple new discoveries, bolstering its resource base and supporting long-term growth, with a substantial exploration budget of $15 to $20 million.
Management highlighted the company's strong liquidity position with a cash balance of $122 million and working capital of $67 million at the end of the quarter, supporting its aggressive growth plans.
The company has seen a significant increase in market visibility, with a 1,600% increase in trading activity and broader analyst coverage, reflecting growing investor interest.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Well, good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Americas Gold and Silver first quarter 2026 conference call. Just a reminder that today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute, but later we will take your questions. If you have a question today at star one on your telephone keypad, I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Warren Varga, CFO. Please go ahead sir.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Starting with the PACE backfill plant, progress continues to advance well Major equipment is currently in fabrication with Delivery starting in June 2026. Site preparation is nearly complete and commissioning remains targeted for the fourth quarter 2026. Once operational, the paste plant is expected to increase backfill cycle times by approximately 250% and support increasing increased longhole stopes productivity with output of being of about 93 tons per hour.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, operator, I think we're ready to open up to some questions here. Thank you and everyone again. If you have a question today, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. First up is Dalton Barreto from Canaccord.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning Warren, Oliver and team. Thanks for taking my question My first one's on the Galena complex. So it sounds like you're setting this operation up to be running at 1200 short tons per day I think by the end of this year. And I just want to clarify, first of all, are you permitted to go at that level and then secondly, what needs to happen to get you to that rate and what sort of time frame are you thinking? Thanks.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Guys, that's all for me.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Allison Carson Desjardins.
Allison Carson Desjardins
Good morning and thanks for taking my question. So Dalton asked, my question is just a little bit more on the paste fill plant. It sounds like everything's progressing well and I know you touched on it, but I was wondering if you could give us just a little bit more color on how you expect it to contribute to improving mining flexibility, cycle times and just overall productivity at Galena.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Allison Carson Desjardins
Thank you, Allison.
OPERATOR
Just a reminder everyone, it's Star One. If you have a question, we'll go next to Amit Singh from FCP Resource Finance.
Amit Singh
First of all, congrats on the quarter. My question was around Galena grades. So Obviously you printed 284 grams per tonne for this quarter. I'm trying to understand how much of that is driven by the shift towards long haul stoping or that mix between galena and tetrahedride. So could you speak to that maybe so I could just model it better going forward.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Thanks for your question. Omit. Evan, would you like to answer that question on the grades at Galena, what we can expect going forward?
Evan Pilcher
Yeah, sure. Absolutely. Thanks for the question. Amit. The grade's over overall are going to keep on climbing over here. The decline in grade was not due to the dilution in longhole. stopes, it was mostly mining more Galena as we were in those areas for the quarter. But the tetrahedrite is definitely around and the grades are there and we're still going to see some higher grades coming out of Galena.
Amit Singh
That's helpful. Thank you very much.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Amit Singh
That's helpful. Appreciate it. Thanks guys. And I guess another question here, this would be regarding payabilities of your antimony. Could you speak to that a little bit because I'm seeing that your realized price is actually quite close to spot. Maybe share with me a bit about how payability these are at Galena for antimony.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Yeah. So Amit, we're happy to have a conversation offline with you about that. There's certain things we're able under the contract to discuss and other ones that were not. So I think it's best if we have a follow up call on that one and we can get in a conversation with Warren as well.
Amit Singh
No worries. Appreciate it. Thanks guys. Once again congrats on the quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much Mead. Thank you. Your next question is from Dalton. Barreto, Canaccord.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking the follow up guys. Where are we at with Crescent? Do you still see that mine ramping up mid year? What sort of mining rates do you think you can get to this year as well as on a steady state basis?
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks. Thanks Dalton. Evan, I might ask you to jump in there. I know you've been there very recently, obviously.
Evan Pilcher
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thanks for the color, guys. And then maybe I can just ask very quickly around the situation in Sinaloa. It seems to be deteriorating pretty rapidly. Any impact to operations or you know, shipments, that sort of thing?
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking my follow ups, guys. Thanks all.
OPERATOR
And everyone, as a reminder, it is Star One if you have a question today. And once again everyone, that is all the time we have for questions today. I'd like to hand the conference back over to Oliver Turner for any additional or closing remarks.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
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