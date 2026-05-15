Transcript: Americas Gold And Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/americas-gold-and-silver-corporation/2026/05/15/americas-gold-and-silver-first-quarter-2026-webcast/play
Summary
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation reported a record consolidated silver production of 787,000 ounces and sales of 830,000 ounces for Q1 2026, with cash costs of $24 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $34 per ounce.
The company plans to achieve 2026 consolidated production guidance of 3.2 to 3.6 million silver ounces at an average all-in sustaining cost of $30 to $35 per ounce.
Recent exploration successes include high-grade discoveries at Galena and Khosla, with a significant increase in measured and indicated silver resources.
Major growth initiatives at Galena include the PACE backfill plant set for Q4 2026 and upgrades to the number three shaft to increase hoisting capacity.
Financial highlights include a Q1 2026 revenue of $68 million, an 84% increase from the prior quarter, and a net income of $10 million, reversing a net loss from Q1 2025.
The company is experiencing increased market visibility and institutional interest, trading on average over $100 million Canadian dollars per day across exchanges.
Management emphasized the strategic importance of antimony production and collaboration opportunities for processing in Idaho.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Well, good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation first quarter 2026 conference call. Just a reminder that today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute, but later we will take your questions. If you have a question today press Star One on your telephone keypad, I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Warren Varga, CFO. Please go ahead sir.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, operator, I think we're ready to open up to some questions here. Thank you and everyone again. If you have a question today, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. First up is Dalton Barreto from canaccord.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning Warren, Oliver and team. Thanks for taking my question My first one's on the Galena complex. So it sounds like you're setting this operation up to be running at 1200 short tons per day, I think by the end of this year. And I just want to clarify, first of all, are you permitted to go at that level, and then secondly, what needs to happen to get you to that rate and what sort of time frame are you thinking? Thanks.
Warren Varga (Chief Financial Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks Guys, that's all for me.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Allison Carson Desjardins.
Allison Carson Desjardins
Good morning and thanks for taking my question. So Dalton asked, my question is just a little bit more on the pace fill plant. It sounds like everything's progressing well and I know you touched on it, but I was wondering if you could give us just a little bit more color on how you expect it to play into improving mining flexibility, cycle times and just overall productivity at Galena.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Evan Pilcher
No, I think that was great. Thanks so much, Oliver. And that was it. Congratulations on the quarter.
Allison Carson Desjardins
Thank you, Allison.
OPERATOR
Just a reminder everyone, it's Star One. If you have a question, we'll go next to Amit Singh from FCP Resource Finance.
Amit Singh
First of all, congrats on the quarter. My question was around Galena grades. So Obviously you printed 284 grams per tonne for this quarter. I'm trying to understand how much of that is driven by the shift towards long haul stoping or that mix between galena and tetrahedride. So could you speak to that maybe so I could just model it better going forward.
Evan Pilcher
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Amit Singh
That's helpful. Appreciate it. Thanks guys. And I guess another question here, this would be regarding payabilities of your antimony. Could you speak to that a little bit because I'm seeing that your realized price is actually quite close to spot. Maybe share with me a bit about how payability these are at Galena for antimony.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Yeah. So Amit, we're happy to have a conversation offline with you about that. There's certain things we're able under the contract to discuss and other ones that were not. So I think it's best if we have a follow up call on that one and we can get in a conversation with Warren as well.
Amit Singh
No worries. Appreciate it. Thanks guys. Once again congrats on the quarter.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Thank you very much Mead. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Dalton. Barreto, Canaccord.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking the follow up guys. Where are we at with Crescent? Do you still see that mine ramping up mid year? What sort of mining rates do you think you can get to this year as well as on a steady state basis?
Evan Pilcher
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thanks for the color, guys. And then maybe I can just ask very quickly around the situation in Sinaloa. It seems to be deteriorating pretty rapidly. Any impact to operations or you know, shipments, that sort of thing?
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking my follow ups, guys.
OPERATOR
Thanks all. And everyone, as a reminder, it is Star One if you have a question today. And once again everyone, that is all the time we have for questions today. I'd like to hand the conference back over to Oliver Turner for any additional or closing remarks.
Oliver Turner (Executive Vice President of Corporate Development)
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