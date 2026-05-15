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May 15, 2026 11:26 AM 17 min read

Transcript: GEE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763620&tp_key=148ac31005

Summary

GEE Group Inc reported net income of $14,000 for the quarter and a net loss of $136,000 year to date, showing improvement from the prior year due to non-cash charges in 2025.

The company experienced a 7% increase in direct hire placement revenues, contributing to improved gross margins, despite a reduced overall revenue due to the loss of a significant client.

Strategic initiatives include the integration of AI to enhance recruitment processes and exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, with ongoing evaluation of unsolicited expressions of interest.

Full Transcript

Derek Dewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Kim Thorpe (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Dewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Tyler Cox

Hi Derek. Our first question says, and this is from Tyler Cox. I know you cannot give exact guidance on the strategic review, but could you provide a general idea of when we should expect a decision to be made or next steps?

Derek Dewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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