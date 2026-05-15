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May 15, 2026 11:10 AM 6 min read

American Strategic Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761155&tp_key=d3333dac63

Summary

American Strategic reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $7.3 million, down from $12.3 million in the same period the previous year, primarily due to the foreclosure of a property.

The company experienced a GAAP net loss of $7.8 million, influenced by a $2.3 million non-cash gain and a $5 million decrease in tenant revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.1 million, compared to negative $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

American Strategic is focused on tenant retention and property improvements, with 60% of leases extending beyond 2030.

The company is exploring asset sales and refinancing options to maximize long-term value.

Management emphasized portfolio stability with a high quality tenant base, including 69% investment grade tenants.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the American Strategic Investment Company's first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Curtis Parker, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Curtis Parker (Senior Vice President)

Nicholas Schorsch Jr.

Michael Lofrano

Nicholas Schorsch Jr.

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