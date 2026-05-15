American Strategic Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
American Strategic reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $7.3 million, down from $12.3 million in the same period the previous year, primarily due to the foreclosure of a property.
The company experienced a GAAP net loss of $7.8 million, influenced by a $2.3 million non-cash gain and a $5 million decrease in tenant revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.1 million, compared to negative $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
American Strategic is focused on tenant retention and property improvements, with 60% of leases extending beyond 2030.
The company is exploring asset sales and refinancing options to maximize long-term value.
Management emphasized portfolio stability with a high quality tenant base, including 69% investment grade tenants.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the American Strategic Investment Company's first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Curtis Parker, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.
Curtis Parker (Senior Vice President)
Nicholas Schorsch Jr.
Michael Lofrano
Nicholas Schorsch Jr.
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