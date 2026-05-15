Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Corp Unloads $257.88M Of Charter Communications Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 14, Liberty Broadband Corp, Director at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Corp's recent move involves selling 1,262,078 shares of Charter Communications. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $257,880,397.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Charter Communications shares are trading at $147.63, showing a down of 2.14%.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Financial Milestones: Charter Communications's Journey

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Charter Communications's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.