SVP Of Oceaneering International Sold $2.69M In Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on May 14, Martin J McDonald, SVP at Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that McDonald executed a sale of 70,000 shares of Oceaneering International with a total value of $2,690,131.

Oceaneering International shares are trading down 3.87% at $38.37 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Oceaneering International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Oceaneering International's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.