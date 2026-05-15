Christine J Spadafor Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $100K In Boyd Gaming Stock

Disclosed on May 14, Christine J Spadafor, Board Member at Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Spadafor's decision to sell 1,237 shares of Boyd Gaming was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $100,085.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Boyd Gaming shares down by 0.69%, trading at $79.98.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Key Indicators: Boyd Gaming's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.15.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Boyd Gaming's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.