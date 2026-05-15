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May 15, 2026 11:03 AM 4 min read

Alaska Air Group Board Member Trades $199K In Company Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 14, was reported by ROCHELLE ADRIENNE LOFTON, Board Member at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that LOFTON bought 5,186 shares of Alaska Air Group, amounting to a total of $199,972.

At Friday morning, Alaska Air Group shares are down by 1.11%, trading at $37.73.

Delving into Alaska Air Group's Background

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alaska Air Group

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.2% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.79, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Alaska Air Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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