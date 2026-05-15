Bullish Move: Olivier Bernhard Shows Confidence, Acquires $2.20M In On Holding Stock

On May 15, a substantial insider purchase was made by Olivier Bernhard, Executive Officer at On Holding (NYSE:ONON), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Bernhard purchased 60,000 shares of On Holding. The total transaction amounted to $2,198,098.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, On Holding shares are trading at $37.16, showing a down of 0.11%.

Delving into On Holding's Background

On Holding: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: On Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 64.23% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): On Holding's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.31.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of On Holding's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.