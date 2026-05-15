Smart Money Move: Joseph Richard Freeland Grabs $100K Worth Of Valvoline Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Joseph Richard Freeland, Board Member at Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), made a notable insider purchase on May 15,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unveiled that Freeland made a notable purchase of 3,100 shares of Valvoline, valuing at $100,346.

As of Friday morning, Valvoline shares are up by 2.13%, currently priced at $32.75.

About Valvoline

A Deep Dive into Valvoline's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valvoline showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.95% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 37.12% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Valvoline's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.35.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, Valvoline faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valvoline's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.