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May 15, 2026 11:02 AM 3 min read

Major Purchase Alert: KEVIN WILLIS Invests $318K In Valvoline Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that KEVIN WILLIS, Chief Financial Officer at Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 15,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unveiled that WILLIS made a notable purchase of 10,000 shares of Valvoline, valuing at $318,000.

In the Friday's morning session, Valvoline's shares are currently trading at $33.07, experiencing a up of 2.13%.

Delving into Valvoline's Background

Unraveling the Financial Story of Valvoline

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valvoline's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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