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May 15, 2026 11:02 AM 3 min read

Capitalizing On Growth Prospects, Irene Chang Britt Acquires IDEXX Laboratories Stock Options Worth $771

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Irene Chang Britt, Board Member at IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on May 14,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Britt, Board Member at IDEXX Laboratories, acquired 525 stock options for IDXX with an exercise price of $533.92 per share.

The Friday morning update indicates IDEXX Laboratories shares up by 0.47%, currently priced at $535.39. At this value, Britt's 525 shares are worth $771.

All You Need to Know About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: IDEXX Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of IDEXX Laboratories's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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