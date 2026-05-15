Engaging In Options Activity, SMITH CARRIE COX Exercises Options Valued At $1.75M In Texas Instruments

On May 14, it was revealed in an SEC filing that SMITH CARRIE COX, Director at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that COX, Director at Texas Instruments, exercised stock options for 8,838 shares of TXN, resulting in a transaction value of $1,751,633.

The Friday morning update indicates Texas Instruments shares down by 0.9%, currently priced at $305.4. At this value, COX's 8,838 shares are worth $1,751,633.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Texas Instruments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.58% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 58.01% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Texas Instruments exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.69.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Texas Instruments's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.