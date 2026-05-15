Witnessing An Insider Decision, Gary D Fields Exercises Options Valued At $1.90M At AAON

Highlighted on May 14, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Fields, Director at AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Fields, Director at AAON, exercised stock options for 19,081 shares of AAON, resulting in a transaction value of $1,899,418.

The Friday morning update indicates AAON shares down by 3.09%, currently priced at $135.68. At this value, Fields's 19,081 shares are worth $1,899,418.

Unveiling the Story Behind AAON

A Deep Dive into AAON's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AAON showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 54.3% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 25.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): AAON's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.49.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of AAON's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.