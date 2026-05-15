Westport Fuel Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Westport Fuel Systems reported a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2026, largely driven by its Suspira joint venture and broader market adoption of HPDI technology.

The company's high pressure controls business showed a 21% increase in revenue, supported by the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Canada and China.

Westport Fuel Systems maintained a strong cash position with $24.5 million as of March 31, 2026, and reduced its outstanding debt to $1.9 million.

Management highlighted the successful showcase of its technology at the ACT conference, which garnered significant interest from OEMs and fleets, indicating potential for growth in North America.

Future outlook is positive with expectations of continued revenue growth and reduced capital contributions to the Suspira joint venture, alongside expanding market opportunities in India and Brazil.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ashley Newell

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Elizabeth Owens (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

That concludes the discussion. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And our first question will come from the line of Eric Stein of Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is open, Eric.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Good morning everyone. Hey, good morning, Eric.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Hey. Maybe just starting with Suspira. So the second truck trial, I mean it does, I know we just connected, what, couple weeks ago, but it does feel like you're given a more optimistic tone about that trial. So curious. Am I reading that right? And with that in mind, can you remind us of next steps for that or the timeline we should look for over the remainder of 26 and into 27?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Sure, yeah. I do feel more optimistic. I mean the truck trial is going really well. So discussions, negotiations continue for the next phase of this, which is a higher volume. The initial truck trial I think was around 200 trucks. But moving on to larger volumes and commercializing, this discussion is ongoing now.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And timeline in terms of, I think last time you'd said that you expected a decision and maybe it's a decision as part of the negotiations you mentioned later this year, does that still hold?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

It does, yeah. A decision on this project before year end.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then maybe you know, anything you talked, you gave a lot of detail about Q4 and the end of 25 in terms of some of the new markets that Volvo and Suspira is seeing momentum on a global basis, obviously North America, a big focus. But just curious, are there any other contributors to Q1 that are worth highlighting as awareness of that product expands?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

We do see beachheads opening up in India and Brazil. There's already trucks in Peru and Chile. India and Brazil are two massive markets and we're seeing strong interest in those markets to move to alternative fuel. So we're very excited about that opportunity coming to us.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right. Maybe Last one for me, just because of how things are trending with the joint venture and expectations that that momentum continues, can you just update us on maybe current thoughts on contributions needed to the joint venture here going forward?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Yeah, so obviously you saw that. We've been putting in contributions, the contributions are going down at a steady rate simply because volumes are going up at a steady rate in the product revenue alone. Expecting it to continue. And you know, as we approach, you know, 2027, mid-2027, contribution will reduce significantly.

Eric Stein (Equity Analyst)

Okay, you were, you were cutting in and out there, but I guess I'll take that, clarify some stuff offline. Thank you.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Okay, thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Chris Dendrinos of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Chris Dendrinos (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, good morning. Thank you. Maybe just to follow up here a bit on Suspira here, a good quarter with some solid gross margin there. How are you thinking about gross margin for the remainder of the year? And I guess what I'm kind of curious about is you highlighted some deliveries to the test OEM and I'm curious what that volume looks like maybe for the rest of the year and how that's playing out in terms of gross margin. Thanks.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Chris Dendrinos (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks. And then maybe just as a follow up here, there is the service segment and I think that project rolls off at the end of this year. Is there anything that would potentially come in and replace that?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Chris Dendrinos (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question will be coming from the line of Rob Brown of Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

Good morning.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Good morning.

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

Just kind of at a high level. What are the next steps in the North American market? You got kind of a good showing at the ACT Expo in good interest. What's. What sort of the next steps in the, in the North American market development.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

And then in the high pressure controls business you had a good step up in gross margin. I assume that has a lot to do with getting China production running. How is the gross margin trend in the controls business going forward?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

And I'm showing no further questions, I would now like to turn the call to Dan for closing remarks.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Thank you for your time today. We have lots of positive trends to look forward to.

OPERATOR

And this concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.