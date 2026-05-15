Transcript: Westport Fuel Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dxhbj7ur/

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems reported a 33% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2026, driven by stronger volumes and market adoption of HPDI technology.

The company expects continued momentum supported by favorable fuel economics and tightening emissions regulations, with expanding interest from OEMs and fleets.

Cash and cash equivalents declined slightly to $24.5 million, but the company improved its cash usage from operating activities by $5.2 million year-over-year.

Cespira joint venture contributions decreased due to improved financial performance, with a significant 65% reduction in net loss for Q1 2026 compared to the previous year.

Operational highlights include increased production at facilities in Canada and China, successful demonstrations at the ACT Expo, and ongoing trials with a second OEM.

Management expressed optimism for capturing long-term growth opportunities in the heavy-duty transportation market, particularly in North America and emerging markets like India and Brazil.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ashley Newell

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Elizabeth Owens (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your touchtone telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And our first question will come from the line of Eric Stein of Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is open, Eric.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Good morning everyone. Hey, good morning, Eric.

Eric Stein

Hey. Maybe just starting with Cespira. So the second truck trial, I mean it does, I know we just connected, what, couple weeks ago, but it does feel like you're given a more optimistic tone about that trial. So curious. Am I reading that right? And with that in mind, can you remind us of next steps for that or the timeline we should look for over the remainder of 26 and into 27?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Sure, yeah. I do feel more optimistic. I mean the truck trial is going really well. So discussions, negotiations continue for the next phase of this, which is a higher volume. The initial truck trial I think was around 200 trucks. But moving on to larger volumes and commercializing, this is the discussion that's ongoing right now.

Eric Stein

Okay. And timeline in terms of, I think last time you'd said that you expected a decision and maybe it's a decision as part of the negotiations you mentioned later this year, does that still hold?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

It does, yeah. A determination on this project before year end.

Eric Stein

And then maybe you know, anything you talked, you gave a lot of detail about Q4 and the end of 25 in terms of some of the new markets that Volvo and Suspira is seeing momentum on a global basis, obviously North America, a big focus. But just curious, are there any other contributors to Q1 that are worth highlighting as awareness of that product expands?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

We do see beachheads opening up in India and Brazil. There's already trucks in Peru and Chile. India and Brazil are two massive markets and we're seeing strong interest in those markets to move to alternative fuel. So we're very excited about that opportunity coming to us.

Eric Stein

Got it. All right. Maybe Last one for me, just because of how things are trending with the joint venture and expectations that that momentum continues, can you just update us on maybe current thoughts on contributions needed to the joint venture here going forward?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Yeah, so obviously you saw that. We've, you know, we've been putting in, the contributions are going down at a steady rate simply because volumes are going up at a steady rate in the product revenue alone. Expecting it to. And you know, as we approach, you know, 2027, mid-2027, contribution reduced a lot more.

Eric Stein

Okay, you were, you were cutting in and out there, but I guess I'll take that, clarify with some stuff offline. Thank you.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Okay, thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

And our next question will be coming from the line of Chris Dendrinos of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Chris Dendrinos

Yeah, good morning. Thank you. Maybe just to follow up here a bit on Cespira here, a good quarter with some solid gross margin there. How are you thinking about gross margin for the remainder of the year? And I guess what I'm kind of curious about is you highlighted some deliveries to the test OEM and I'm curious what that volume looks like maybe for the rest of the year and how that's playing out in terms of gross margin. Thanks.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Chris Dendrinos

Got it. Thanks.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Chris Dendrinos

Got it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question will be coming from the line of Rob Brown of Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Rob Brown

Rob. Good morning, Rob. Good morning. Just kind of at a high level. What are the next steps in the North American market? You got kind of a good showing at the ACT Expo in good interest. What's sort of the next steps in the, in the North American market development.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Rob Brown

And then in the high pressure controls business, you had a good step up in gross margin. I assume that has a lot to do with getting China production running. How is the gross margin trend in the controls business going forward?

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

OPERATOR

And I'm showing no further questions, I would now like to turn the call to Dan for closing remarks.

Dan Selai (Chief Executive Officer and Director)

Thank you for your time today. We're headed towards lots of positive trends and look forward to the next meeting.