Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United Microelectronics Stock In The Last 15 Years

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.53%. Currently, United Microelectronics has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In UMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of UMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,550.00 today based on a price of $17.00 for UMC at the time of writing.

United Microelectronics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.