Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 15, 2026 10:29 AM 39 min read

Datavault AI Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZgLE77PU

Summary

Datavault AI Inc reiterated its target revenue of $200 million for 2026, with $800 million in tokenization contracts signed, expected to bring $90 million in fees.

The company announced the spin-out of its Acoustic Science division, to be led by David Reese, and expects to operate under the name API Media.

Datavault AI Inc highlighted the completion of a $120 million non-dilutive financing for the nationwide rollout of the Sanctum platform.

The company is integrating recent acquisitions, including Nayax and Cyber Catch, to enhance its cybersecurity and tokenization capabilities.

Management is optimistic about the Clarity Act, which could enhance regulatory clarity for digital assets, and anticipates launching industry-leading exchanges in July.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Datavault AI Inc first quarter of 2026 corporate update call. I'll now turn the call over to Ed Barger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, operator.

Ed Barger (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much, Ed. Very excited to be here today. Good morning and thank you for your interest in Datavault AI Inc. First, before we get started and give you the full update, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Brett Moyer to give our financial results from quarter one and update us on the spin out of our Acoustic division. Brett.

Brett Moyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jack Vanderhardt (Equity Analyst)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Vanderhardt (Equity Analyst)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Vanderhardt (Equity Analyst)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Vanderhardt (Equity Analyst)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Vanderhardt (Equity Analyst)

Fantastic. Well, there's a lot of moving parts here that are all ramping. It sounds like a lot to be excited about. I'll hop back in the queue. I appreciate the time, Nate.

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks. Thank you, Jim. Thank you, Jim.

OPERATOR

The next questions are from the line of Barry Stein with Litchfield Health Research. Please just see with your question.

Barry Stein

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Stein

Okay, that's very comprehensive. Thank you very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is in the line of Jonathan Davis, a private investor. Please receive their question.

Jonathan Davis (Private Investor)

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Davis (Private Investor)

All right, that's very informative. You have stated previously that New York and Philadelphia sites are already both active. So will we be expecting to see revenue income from those sites on second quarter results and are there additional sites that are going to come online before the end of second quarter?

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Davis (Private Investor)

Thank you for your answer. There's one more thing I would like to ask very quickly. The retail community has a lot of concerns over whether we are going to be converting. We have a sizable amount of revenue in accounts receivable currently with Triton and Vivasor. And when can we expect these to be converted into actual money on the books?

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Those are. Go ahead, Brett.

Brett Moyer (Chief Financial Officer)

Sorry. Yeah, they are. They've been converting all quarter long so far and some.

Jonathan Davis (Private Investor)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Gerald Hannis with Philly Inc. Please receive your questions.

Gerald Hannis

Yeah, should investors expect additional acquisitions or is the focus right now on integration and execution?

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Gerald Hannis

Should we think that there could be any more future dilution risk right now as well as the company's doing, you think?

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Gerald Hannis

Excellent answer. Thank you so much.

Nathaniel Bradley (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

At this time, I'll turn the floor back to Mattra for any concluding remarks.

Mattra

Well, thank you everyone for joining us today. We really appreciate it and certainly working hard to close our second quarter now, and we're going to make you proud.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved