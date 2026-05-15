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May 15, 2026 10:27 AM 16 min read

Bit Digital Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762845&tp_key=e91036997d

Summary

Bit Digital reported Q1 2026 total revenue of $27.9 million, a 13.7% decrease from Q4 2025, with significant declines in Ethereum staking and digital asset mining revenues.

The company is strategically shifting focus away from Bitcoin mining towards Ethereum, AI infrastructure, and treasury operations, emphasizing long-term value creation over short-term gains.

Bit Digital's strategic initiatives include maintaining a significant stake in White Fiber to capitalize on AI infrastructure demand and expanding relationships within the Ethereum ecosystem, including a direct purchase agreement with the Ethereum Foundation.

The company is exploring strategic acquisition opportunities, particularly in Ethereum-adjacent infrastructure and the agentic economy, to enhance revenue and align with their long-term strategy.

Management emphasized the convergence of AI and Ethereum as a strategic focus, seeing compute as a new asset class amid growing demand, and expressed confidence in their positioning for future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Daniel Kennedy (Head of Investor Relations)

Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Huang (Chief Financial Officer)

Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

Hi Nick. Yeah, thanks. Hey guys. Yeah, thanks very much. You know, my first question was just along the lines of BTBT is trading at a discounted NAV and I wanted to get your take just on where you need to see valuation before you might think about strategic acquisitions. And then as we think about targets, I mean, what would be the rough size of any target? How many of these types of acquisitions would you be comfortable making? Thanks a lot.

Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Giles (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

again. If you would like to ask a question, you may press Star one on your telephone keypad. We'll now take your next question coming from the line of George Sutton with Craig Outlin.

George Sutton

Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Huang (Chief Financial Officer)

George Sutton

Helpful. Okay, that's all for me. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question will come from the line of Brian Dawson with Clear Street.

Brian Dawson

Sam Tabar (Chief Executive Officer)

Exciting times.

Brian Dawson

Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

And it appears there are no additional questions at this time. I'll turn it back to you for your closing remarks.

Daniel Kennedy (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you for joining us today. We do appreciate your continued interest and support and we look forward to speaking with you again in the next quarter. There will be many announcements. Thank you. Till then,

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