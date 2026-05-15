Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 15, 2026 10:12 AM 22 min read

Corby Spirit and Wine Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Corby Spirit and Wine (TSX:CSW) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/gy3LjMyjMXB

Summary

CSW.A reported a strong fiscal year-to-date performance with a record high revenue growth of 15%, driven by RTD (Ready-to-Drink) segment growth and market share gains in spirits.

The company achieved 21% growth in reported net sales for Q3, with a 22% organic growth, supported by favorable order phasing and strategic investments in key brands.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 1.4 times, and a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share was declared, reflecting confidence in the company's outlook despite a challenging market environment.

CSW.A's RTD segment now represents 38% of revenue, with significant expansion across Canada, particularly in Ontario and Western Canada.

Despite the Canadian spirits market decline, the company outperformed by capturing market share, with a notable 22.4% growth in RTD compared to the market's 10% growth.

Future outlook anticipates high single-digit revenue growth for FY26, though Q4 is expected to be softer due to normalized ordering patterns and persistent market decline.

Management highlighted disciplined cost management, strategic brand investments, and a robust financial position as key strengths supporting long-term value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

Florence Tresarrieux

Juan Alonso (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you once again for joining us today. We are now ready, Juan and I to take your questions if you have any.

Robert Tatterzall (Private Investor)

Florence Tresarrieux

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now transfer the conference over to Ms. Florence Tressero. Please go ahead.

Florence Tresarrieux

Juan Alonso (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved