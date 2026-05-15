Mastech Digital Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Mastech Digital Inc reported a 15% decrease in consolidated revenue for Q1 2026, totaling $41.1 million, reflecting declines in both the Talent and Data and AI segments.
The company has realigned its business structure into two segments: Talent and Data and AI, to better serve client needs and drive long-term value creation.
Despite revenue declines, the Data and AI segment showed a 90% increase in new bookings compared to the previous year, indicating strong market demand for AI and data services.
Mastech Digital Inc is focusing on strategic investments in AI engineering and data platform capabilities, with plans to increase spending on talent and go-to-market strategies.
Management highlighted the success of the EDGE initiative in driving efficiency, with savings being reinvested into strategic priorities to position the company as an AI-first leader.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lacy
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Mark Riddick with Sidoti. Your line is open.
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Riddick (Analyst at Sidoti)
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
Mark Riddick (Analyst at Sidoti)
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zachs Investment Research. Your line is open.
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Hi. I have a number of questions starting with the realignment segments. First off, could you tell are all the available consultants in the talent segment?
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
Sure. Our talent headcount as of March 26th was 619. 619, Lisa, down from 782 a year ago. That's a 163 reduction. And 671 a quarter ago. As I said, we had headwinds in Q1 owing to the customer issue I mentioned on the prepared remarks. Right. So, but those are the numbers. So it is 619 in March as against 782 a year ago.
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Oh, okay. All right. So now that you have the lowest number you've ever had of billable consultants, I look back to 2018. What does that mean going since the end of the quarter to now? Are you hiring or is it going to be a lower number? And does that mean that the revenues in talent are going to be lower in Q2? How does that work?
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Okay, interesting. So that leads me to the question about opex. The number was really low this quarter. It was very impressive. How do we think about your spending going forward for the next three quarters?
Kannan Sudantharman (Chief Financial and Operations Officer)
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
So to think about it simply, does that translate to Q4? OPEX should be $2,000,000 higher than where it is now vaguely is where we are headed right now. Effectively our investment thesis is all around that. Okay, all right, let's see, what else did I have here? So that healthcare contract, is that large enough that we're going to notice it and does it start immediately?
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Okay, and is that number in the backlog? I mean the bookings number you gave us?
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
That is right, Lisa. It is part of the booking that we gave.
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Okay, and last question. I think what's important is you're trying to position kind of the company differently than the way we used to think about it. Can you talk about how your new focus on AI first has changed the competitors that you run into now?
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
Lisa Thompson (Analyst at Zachs Investment Research)
Great. Thank you. That's all my question.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Nirav Fattel for closing remarks.
Nirav Patel (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you operator. If there are no further questions, I would like to thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to sharing our second quarter 2026 results with you in August.
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