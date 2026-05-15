PAVmed Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Q1Al7VQqbJL
Summary
PAVmed Inc completed a restructuring process, improving its capital structure to focus on growth as a diversified life sciences company with independently financed subsidiaries.
The company relaunched its medical device portfolio under new leadership, focusing on opportunities like Point IO and endoscopic imaging technology from Duke.
Lucid Diagnostics is nearing Medicare coverage, with ongoing efforts to expand through partnerships with the VA and commercial payers, and has extended its runway into 2027.
Verus is advancing its commercial phase with Ohio State University, focusing on its implantable physiologic monitor with developmental progress towards submission by year-end.
Financially, PAVmed Inc reported a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million before non-controlling interest, with a restructuring improving its balance sheet and eliminating preferred stock.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the PAVmed's first quarter 2026 business update conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a question and answer session following the prepared remark. To require operator assistance, please press 0. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Matt Riley, PavMed's vice president of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matt Riley (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Lishan Aklog
Lishan Aklog
Lishan Aklog
Lishan Aklog
Lishan Aklog
The Other strategic the other aspects of the strategic transformation that we are working on, although within the limited confines of our capital resources today, are additional work on clinical support services and development efforts around AI based projects beyond remote patient monitoring. So with that I'll hand the call over to Dennis for an update on the financials.
Dennis McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
Dennis McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
It was done this way to protect the investor's tax status, but in every substantive sense this is a long term three year note with interest only quarterly payments and a balloon payment at the maturity in February of 2029. Upon shareholder approval obtained just a couple weeks back on March 27, the newly issued Series D Preferred were mandatorily converted to PAVmed common stock.
Dennis McGrath (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one on your touchdown phone. If you do wish to cancel your request, you may press Star two. Once again, that is Star one. Should you wish to ask a question, our first question is from Ed Wu from Ascendient Capital Carolinas. I'm open.
Ed Wu (Analyst at Ascendient Capital Carolinas)
Yeah, thank you for taking my question and congratulations on all the progress as you guys are evaluating possible new potential opportunity. Have you considered looking at opportunities outside of North America or outside of the us?
Lishan Aklog
Ed Wu (Analyst at Ascendient Capital Carolinas)
But the majority comes from within the US including the ones that I had mentioned that we're actively pursuing. As I mentioned, we've deep dive on one asset which we passed on and are in the process of doing another. Thank you. My last question is, have you guys decided to focus either on devices, diagnostic or therapeutics, or are you open to all three areas?
Lishan Aklog
Ed Wu (Analyst at Ascendient Capital Carolinas)
therapeutic assets as well. Great. Well, thanks for answering my questions and I wish you guys good luck. Thank you. Thanks, Ed. Great question.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is from Jeremy Pearlman from Axiom Group. Your line is now open.
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
Good morning, Dennis. Good morning, Lucian. How are you doing? Thank you for taking the question. While we're talking about the new relaunch device portfolio, how does that differ from the incubator you had set up? Or is it the same thing, just rebranded? Just curious.
Lishan Aklog
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
Okay, understood. Thank you for all that information. And maybe one more on this new device portfolio. What are some of the criteria you look for in a potential technology to license or to take under into this portfolio? Maybe just if you could share some that would be helpful.
Lishan Aklog
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
Understood. Okay, great. And then just moving to the Verus platform. How many patients have you signed up? I think in the past you mentioned you had a target enrollment by the end of this year of 1000 patients. Is that how's the ramp trending, Any headwinds you see or everything's smooth sailing?
Lishan Aklog
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
Okay, understood. And I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks, the feedback has been really positive. Is there any feedback you were getting that, you know, that's maybe not so positive that you're just using to incorporate to enhance the platform that you might in the next iteration or that's a constant learning process?
Lishan Aklog
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
And then just maybe just last question, just segueing right off. What your last comment about further commercialization. What's, you know, maybe any sort of timeline you can give clarity on when you think that might be, when you could start. Are you still engaged with conversations with other large cancer centers or you.
Lishan Aklog
Jeremy Pearlman (Analyst at Axiom Group)
Okay, thank you so much for taking my questions, and I'll rejoin the queue.
Lishan Aklog
Yeah, great, Jeremy, thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand the call back to Dr. Lishan Aklock for the closing remarks.
Lishan Aklog
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