H&R REIT (TSX:HR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

H&R REIT successfully transitioned property management to Greystar as of April 1st, with positive early indicators such as increased lead volume and approved leases.

Same property net operating income from residential properties in the Sunbelt increased by 2.3% year-over-year, driven by lease-ups in Dallas but offset by higher vacancies and concessions.

Development projects in Florida are progressing well, with expected construction completion by the end of June.

The company is not planning to sell its Front Street asset until further leasing progress is made, while other asset sales are expected to close soon.

Management is optimistic about capturing savings from the Greystar transition and is considering NCIB activity following asset sales.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tom Hofstetter

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. Larry Froome, our CFO is not available today. Cheryl Freed and Jason Birkin will be taking the questions. In light of that, we're going to bypass Larry's introductory comments and go right to Emily Watson, head of our Land Tower Division to bring us up to date.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Tom Hofstetter

Thanks, Emily. Operator, you can open up the call for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one on your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any. One moment please for your first question. First question comes from Jimmy Shan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jimmy Shan (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks. So maybe just on Landtower occupancy did decline sequentially as you mentioned. I'm just kind of wondering what do you think drove that and where is occupancy sitting today?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Jimmy Shan (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just turning to a couple of kind of big leases. The industrial lease, the former HBC. I'm wondering if there's any update on leasing that space. And then the 330 Front Street, the RBC move out kind of what's your expectation of releasing that space?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Jimmy Shan (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And I guess just on Front Street asset sales, I suspect that's going to be pushed further out once you get the lease done. And maybe if you could also update us on some of the asset sales that you're working on right now.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. The next question comes from Tal Woolley with CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning everybody. Just on the savings from the greystar transaction that's all going to be captured within operating expenses. There's no impact on the the trust's corporate expenses.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Yeah, there will be considerable amount on the trust as well, just from the overhead that we had in our property management vertical that is now on greystar's payroll and not on ours and doesn't encumber our NOI at the property. So you know, I can't tell you the split off the top of my head, but there was considerable savings on trust as well as the operational things that hit NOI.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then Tom, I think you have one unsecured bond issue coming to you this year. I know when you were in the credit review process, you know, you had looked maybe at using credit facilities more. I'm just wondering how you're thinking about addressing that maturity.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

We have the asset sales that I talked about just recently, just now is should cover the unsecured that rolls. So we do not plan on issuing any unsecured right now.

Tal Woolley (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just lastly, any comments on I think the fees this year or your management fees were sort of flat roughly year over year. Any sort of expected changes to those over the course of 2026? No. Okay, that's great. Thanks very much everyone.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, if you have any questions, please press star. Next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you and good morning everyone. Maybe just looking at the top tenant list there, there's two or three with relatively short remaining terms to their maturity. Wonder if you could comment on the prospects for renewing some of those tenants. I'm thinking of, of Bell and OI Canada Corp.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

So the answer to the question is Bell. We. I don't see why we would have Bell. The only Bell we have is Boucherville and that comes up in end of the year and we do not expect them to renew. That asset is being rezoned residential townhouse use, not for high rise residential. So we converted to residential and build a residential development on that. So that's. We're not even talking to them about renewal of that asset as far as.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And just on remaining some of the remaining, you know, office tower office buildings, you discussed a few, but you know, there's the big one in Calgary, the big one in Long Island City.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Both of those tenants are sticky tenants. We're not going to be selling them right now until we did, until we negotiated some form of extension as they're sticky. We're very optimistic that we will get an extension, but it won't happen. We will not do anything this year. We're not in discussions with either one of them at this point in time.

Sam Damiani

So when would you envision sort of entering into those discussions in order to extend the lease and open the door to a sale in case of TransCanada?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Sam Damiani

Okay, all right, I understood. And then just lastly, Emily, thank you very much again for the good overview of the business. And it's great to see that the transition has been smooth and is opening up some new opportunities. You did answer. I think it's Jimmy's question on the occupancy, but would you say a similar response on the slight worsening and leasing spreads that I guess seemed to occur in Q1?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

OPERATOR

That's great. Okay, thanks very much and I'll turn it back. Thank you. Thank you. The next question is a follow up From Jimmy Shen with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jimmy Shen

Thanks. Yeah, just in terms of capital allocation, should we expect the proceeds from further asset sale to go towards ncib that your leverage metrics, they've improved quite a bit.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Yes. You could expect us initiating NCIB activity once we hopefully get through the sales of the three assets that I mentioned.

Jimmy Shen

Okay. And then maybe tell me big picture question on strategy, like it's been five years since you did the last strategic plan. Office is now down to 10% or so of the portfolio. You could argue it's almost there. When should we expect or when should investors expect like a refreshed sort of strategic plan in terms of what the go forward plan would be to close to continue that NAV gap.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Jimmy Shen

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Mario Saric with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning. Maybe just coming back to Emily on the the lease spreads for Land Tower, the expectation of them getting better in the second half of the year. Where would you like to see kind of the new lease spread and the blended lease spread kind of end the year? Like how much upside do you think there is once the supply really tapers off heading into 27?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Mario Saric

Okay, and then last quarter there was some discussion of potentially exiting some land tower markets. Can you perhaps give us an update in terms of where that stands today?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Mario Saric

Okay, and then just sticking to the asset sales. Tom, based on kind of the commentary with respect to some of the long lease duration office assets, is it fair to say the targeted 500 to a billion plus that we talked about last quarter, maybe it's a bit lower than that or is that still the plan going forward?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

500 is definitely achievable. A billion is probably not, is not on the guaranteed horizon, but I'd be comfortable with it at the 500 level.

Mario Saric

And how much of the 500 would be attributable to the three assets that you highlighted?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Round numbers 300 ish.

Mario Saric

Is there a cap rate range you'd like to provide on the 500 million?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

No, a cap rate would not be very relevant. I don't think it's relevant when you have a PC. The largest part of that is a piece of land which has no cap rate. So I can't really talk cap rate on that.

Mario Saric

You know, I'm trying to understand the potential FFO impact associated with the 500.

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

Oh, let's see. So it's on the 500 the iguanas has zero and therefore the cap rate on the office buildings, I don't know, I'd say probably around 8%. Seven and a half in that range.

Mario Saric

Okay. And sorry, last one for me just on Caledon. Any update there in terms of a transaction?

Emily Watson (Head of Land Tower Division)

We are in discussions. No updates. It's in their court to decide. My guess is you have something done by the end of the quarter as well. As far as what that is, the decision is I have zero visibility because they haven't decided. All I can tell you is that they're building the highway. So something's going to happen. What it is, though, we really don't know.

Mario Saric

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have no further questions. I will turn the call back over to Tom Hofstetter for closing comments.

Tom Hofstetter

Thanks, everybody. Have a great long weekend.