Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 15, 2026 9:47 AM 46 min read

Full Transcript: DRI HEALTHCARE TRUST Q1 2026 Earnings Call

DRI HEALTHCARE TRUST (TSX:DHT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/8GvozxVKVny

Summary

DHT.UN reported 15% year-over-year growth in total income for Q1 2026, reaching $50.6 million, driven by strong royalty income growth.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized for non-recurring costs, hit a record 91%, reflecting strong operational leverage and synergy realization.

DHT.UN successfully executed a $250 million private placement of senior notes, enhancing its debt maturity profile and reducing overall cost of debt.

The company received $58 million in total cash receipts, a 6% decrease year-over-year due to one-time payments in the previous year.

Management highlighted a potential change of control concerning their Ectorly investment due to Calvista Pharmaceuticals' acquisition, with ongoing evaluations of rights and obligations.

The company is focusing on a balanced approach to portfolio construction, leveraging both approved and pre-approval assets to optimize returns.

DHT.UN anticipates continued growth in the royalty market and is well-positioned to capture opportunities with improved balance sheet flexibility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ali Hadiyat

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

We have received an update on Q1. 26 Omidria sales which exhibited year over year growth of 10% versus Q1 2025. Q1 Omidria performance is in line with our previously discussed expectations. Turning to Cascavi as as a reminder, we are paid in two ways for Cascavi 1 an annual license fee of $5 million in the first quarter of every year. 2 we may be eligible in the future for annual sales based performance fees if annual sales are over a billion dollars.

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Before I close, I'd like to touch on thoughts regarding the market and our positioning for 2026. During the first quarter of 2026 we tracked at least three royalty deals for a total of approximately $400 million in announced value and more than 50 equity

Zahid Malwani

Zahid Malwani

Zahid Malwani

Zahid Malwani

Zahid Malwani

OPERATOR

Douglas Mime (Analyst)

Ali Hadiyat

Douglas Mime (Analyst)

And just my follow up question has to do with the refinancing of the debt and what you're able to accomplish there, which seems very attractive. Taking down your cost of debt by approximately, 150 basis points or so. How important is that to the company when it's considering new royalty opportunities? And how would that compare relative to perhaps your competition?

Ali Hadiyat

OPERATOR

Okay, that's great. Thanks very much. Your next question comes from Nathan Poe with National Bank Financial. Your line is now open.

Nathan Poe (Analyst)

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. So I want to follow up on that mix of pre approval and commercial assets. I know last quarter we did speak to that as well. How do you expect leverage to shape up throughout the year and can you dive into more of the mechanics of how this stack enhances your flexibility to take that portfolio approach.

Ali Hadiyat

Nathan Poe (Analyst)

Thank you. I appreciate the color. And you mentioned earlier royalty deals are up 20% year over year. So as you evaluate new royalty opportunities in the current market environment, are you seeing any changes in expected return, threshold competition or transaction structures?

Ali Hadiyat

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Nathan Poe (Analyst)

in front of us. That's helpful, thank you. And the EBITDA margin this quarter was above our expectations. Were there any one timers embedded in your results helping the margin profile or is this more indicative of a sustainable level going forward, especially post internalization?

Ali Hadiyat

Zahid Malwani

Yeah. And Nathan Sahid, hi. I just wanted to clarify one thing is that you did see a number of new things on our statements and none of those are flowing through to adjusted ebitda. So you know, some are one time like I talked about in my prepared remarks, some, you know, you'll see just as a matter of course due to our financing initiatives, but they're not going

OPERATOR

to impact margins going forward. Nathan, that's helpful. Thank you very much. I'll turn it over. Your next question comes from Michael Freeman with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Michael Freeman (Analyst)

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Michael Freeman (Analyst)

All right, thank you very much, Naveen. That's really helpful. Now we see that you reactivated the NCIB and are buying back shares. You know, clearly there's a view that your units are undervalued. Related to that, I wonder if you could touch on the acquisition of Zelma by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and what read throughs to DRI should the market take from this transaction?

Ali Hadiyat

OPERATOR

Okay. All right, thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Justin Keywood (Analyst)

Your next question comes from Justin Keywood with Stifel. Your line is now open. Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Just with the outperformance in Q1 and positive outlook for Q2 and Orserdu, should we expect 2026 to trend to the upper end of the annual guidance?

Ali Hadiyat

Hi, thanks for the question. Look, I think it's a little early for us to make guidance revisions, but we're obviously very pleased with how our Sirdu and the broader portfolio are doing. We'll Continue to monitor that as we go through the year sequentially. But I think it's a bit early for us to revise annual guidance at this point.

Justin Keywood (Analyst)

Understood. And then on Orserdu there was mention of lifestyle management studies that could lead to additional upside if we could have some additional color on what those studies could be, the timing of and what the potential upside may be. And then also we've noticed unfavorable Advisory Committee (AdCom) for a competitive or potential competitive drug to or Orserdu by AstraZeneca. And does that impact the outlook at all?

Ali Hadiyat

OPERATOR

Understood, very helpful, thank you. Your next question comes from Les Sulueski with Truist Security. Your line is now open.

Jeevan

Hey, this is Jeevan on for Less. Thanks for taking our questions. Do you see the new owners of Ectorly as potentially improving the long term opportunity for the drug? And does your optionality tied to the acquisition influence the types of deals that you're prioritizing this year in terms of potentially replacing that exposure? Thank you.

Ali Hadiyat

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

with regards to ksc.

OPERATOR

Ash Verma (Analyst)

Ali Hadiyat

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Louise Chen with Scotia Meg. Your line is now open. Hi.

Louise Chen (Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Tanya Armstrong with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Tanya Armstrong (Analyst)

Good morning guys. Just a couple from me. So first off, just speaking to these change of control events, are you more likely to see these with pre approval entitlements and how does that factor into your return forecasting and risk modeling?

Ali Hadiyat

Tanya Armstrong (Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And then in terms of the investments that you laid out or the planned investments for Q2 to Q4, given your higher EBITDA margins post internalization, could you kind of segment where that money is going, exactly what lines of the business you're going to be investing in?

Ali Hadiyat

OPERATOR

Excellent. I'll pass the line. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, should you have a question, please press Star one. Your next Question comes from Erin Cobb with cibc. Your line is now open.

Erin Cobb

Ali Hadiyat

I think the big changes in the scope of what. Sorry, go ahead, Navi.

Naveen Jacob (Chief Investment Officer)

Ali Hadiyat

Erin Cobb

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Ali for closing remarks.

Ali Hadiyat

Great. Thank you everyone for joining us. And thank you again for the DRI team for your hard work and putting up another great quarter. We look forward to speaking with all of you again in August for our second quarter.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved