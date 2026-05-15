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May 15, 2026 9:46 AM 38 min read

Full Transcript: VolitionRX Q1 2026 Earnings Call

VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763344&tp_key=adca3f50c1

Summary

VolitionRX Ltd reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching approximately $1 million in Q1 2026 compared to $0.2 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to deferred revenue recognition from a new Q Vet agreement.

Operating expenses rose to $6.3 million, reflecting severance costs and increased R&D expenses, but the company noted a reduction in overall expenditure levels.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $3.1 million, supported by proceeds from an ATM facility and a convertible note issuance.

The company highlighted progress in its veterinary products, particularly in automation and product validation, and announced advancements in feline cancer detection with a potential $5 million milestone payment upon publication.

Significant progress was reported in the NUQ NETS platform, with promising studies in trauma and chronic diseases, and the development of a finger-prick test for sepsis.

VolitionRX Ltd expanded its collaborator network and launched an online shop for recombinant nucleosomes, aiming to leverage its IP and expand revenue streams.

The company is actively pursuing licensing agreements with multiple large diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies, with discussions in various stages.

VolitionRX Ltd is preparing for the first clinical use of NUQ in lung cancer management and is working on obtaining reimbursement in France.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Louise Batchelor (Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer)

Terry Cues (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Justin Waltz (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I was curious if you could expand on the potential clinical utility of new QNETs in HS. I'm wondering how physicians might use the additional information to inform treatment decisions.

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Louise Batchelor (Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer)

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Waltz (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question.

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Yi Chen with HC Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Katie

Hey, good morning, this is Katie on for Yee. You guys have kind of described discussions with a good number of companies at various stages. Can you give us an idea of how far those have progressed? Have they reached a contract negotiation stage, term sheet and what's kind of a realistic deal structure for those? And I guess what should we really be expecting from the next agreement?

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Ralston with Zacks. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Ralston

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Ralston

Thank you. Could you talk about the documentation that's being used to support the NUQ test in the new in vitro diagnostic requirements for the ce Mark?

Louise Batchelor (Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer)

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Ralston

And lastly, I see the number of potential licensees. The discussions with them has gone up from 10 to 12 according to your latest press release. Could you talk about in general the pathway that leads these companies to initiate discussions with volition? Is it the clinical papers or is it the semi posiums or the conferences that you attend with your posters and presentations, or are there some other avenues or is it just a mixed bag?

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Ralston

Thank you for taking my questions.

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Stephen.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ilya Zhukov with Freedom Broker. Please proceed with your question.

Ilya Zhukov

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. I have a question related to the launch of the Arniq web shop. Could you provide more detail on your plans for developing this online channel going forward and how should we think about the revenue contribution of this channel?

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bruce Jackson with Stonex. Please proceed with your question.

Bruce Jackson

Hi, good morning. A couple of Questions on the vet space. So with the feline milestone, that goes to deferred revenue. Correct. And have you, have you received the $5 million payment yet?

Terry Cues (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then a question about the product revenue for the quarter. What portion of that was from the vet business?

Terry Cues (Group Chief Financial Officer)

We don't split out the individual pillars at this point, but what I can say is that we continued to make progress in the product revenue sales. So we did see underlying growth there. As I mentioned in the earnings call itself, the big bump did come from deferred revenue, which we recognized, $0.7 million. And that was a result of us reviewing, in line with our accounting policies, the revenue recognition and deciding that we recognize that a bit faster.

Bruce Jackson

And then with that, is that kind of the rate going forward or is that kind of like a catch up type of recognition?

Terry Cues (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, so it's partly a catch up, but the rate going forward will be a bit faster as well.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

Terry Cues (Group Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to Cameron Reynolds for closing remarks.

Cameron Reynolds (Group Chief Executive Officer)

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