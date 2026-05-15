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May 15, 2026 9:46 AM 35 min read

Transcript: MiNK Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n4ak2xfn

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics presented significant clinical data and mechanistic findings across diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis and refractory gastric cancer at multiple scientific conferences, highlighting promising results in survival and immune modulation.

The company initiated a randomized Phase 2 trial for Agent 797 in acute lung injury and ARDS, with a streamlined pathway for rapid development and potential FDA discussions for trial design.

Financially, MiNK Therapeutics ended the quarter with $9.5 million in cash, maintaining a disciplined capital expenditure with a runway for at least the next 12 months, while focusing on advancing clinical programs efficiently.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Ming Therapeutics First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and webcast. All participants will be in a listen only mode until their question and answer session. Please note this event is being recorded and I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Paranakar from MiNK Investor Relations. Stephanie, please go ahead.

Stephanie Paranakar (Investor Relations)

Dr. Therese Hammond (Head of Development)

Melissa Oriel

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press STAR and number one again. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Emily Bodnor from HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Emily Bodnor (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Buell

Dr. Therese Hammond (Head of Development)

Dr. Therese Hammond (Head of Development)

And certainly in combination with something like the Anktiva IL15 super agonist could be really potent in not just the cocci infections but pathologic fungal infections across the United States and frankly worldwide.

Jennifer Buell

Mayank Mamtan (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Buell

Dr. Therese Hammond (Head of Development)

Jennifer Buell

OPERATOR

Thank you, Jen. Again, if you would like to ask a question, please press star and number one on your telephone keypad. There are no further questions at this time. This concludes the Q and A session. I now turn the call back to Dr. Jennifer Buell for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Buell

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining us today. I appreciate your support and we look forward to providing additional updates very soon. Thanks again.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. A replay will be available in the events and presentation section of our Investor website at investor.mingtherapeutics.com. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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