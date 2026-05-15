ARS Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and thank you for joining our first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Richard Lowenthal, our co Founder, President and CEO Eric Karras, our Chief Commercial Officer and Kathy Scott, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning we issued a press release detailing our financial results and commercial highlights for the first quarter of 2026. That press release and our slide presentation are available in the Investors and Media section of our website. Before we begin, please note that today's remarks may contain forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for further risk disclosures. With that, I'll turn the call over to Rich.

Thank you Justin and good morning everybody and thank you for joining us on the call. We are off to a strong start in 2026 following our first full year as a commercial company and building momentum across the business. During the quarter, we continue to focus on key drivers of growth which are expanding access, making NEFI more affordable to patients and caregivers, increasing prescriber adoption and strengthening consumer awareness. We have made progress in further positioning NEFI as a differentiated and increasingly scalable treatment within a large market of type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In the first quarter we generated $22.7 million in total revenue. This includes $17.5 million in US net product revenue for NEFI, which represents three times the volume of NEFI prescriptions year over year and more than double the revenue. Our sales growth in the first quarter is a positive achievement given that the first two months of the year are typically the lowest volume period for epinephrine. This is due to the reset of health insurance deductibles on January 1st. As additional context, epinephrine is in a mature refill driven market where approximately half the prescriptions are renewals, typically written electronically without an office visit. As a new entrant, NEFI has largely relied on new in office prescriptions to date. We are now beginning to see shifts in the underlying market dynamics with improved payer access, reduced prescribing friction and maturation in the refill cycles for our installed base. These factors, alongside the growth we've seen in demand, prescriber engagement and patient uptake provide the foundation for more consistent and scalable long term growth going forward. Our NEFI priorities remain focused on three areas access, affordability and adoption. Starting with access, the primary barriers influencing prescriber adoption in this category are the prior authorization process and perceived misperceptions of out of pocket cost. Even when prior authorization approval is obtained, the process creates friction that can delay or deter prescribing. Addressing these barriers is critical. Focus for this year we ended the first quarter with approximately 90% commercial coverage, of which 57% was without prior authorization. At the state level, Florida, a bellwether Medicaid state, has added NEFI to its unrestricted formulary effective July 1, with many additional states progressing towards adding NEFI to their preferred drug lists. This brings us to a total of nine states covering NEFI under Medicaid. The most consequential recent development is at CVS Zinc, which covers Caremark, Aetna and Anthem. Based on feedback from CVS in late April, we've submitted an updated proposal to add NEFI to their commercial formularies, removing the PA requirement and targeting a July 1st effective date. This proposal is now in the final stages of the formulary approval process. Based on the anticipated timeline to approval, we should be able to provide more definitive updates within the next few weeks. This timing has been extended beyond the original expectations due to the focus of PBMS on new legislation and the ongoing FTC related interactions. Given Caremark's coverage and the typical alignment of Aetna and other Zinc related plans, a NEFI formulary edition would meaningfully expand access for patients this summer and and bring the proportion of covered lives without prior authorization in line with other epinephrine auto injector products. In addition to our work with Caremark, we recently launched a new initiative to help make NEFI more affordable for patients. We anticipate this will further improve healthcare provider willingness to prescribe NEFI by addressing the misperception of high out of pocket costs for patients. This new system gives patients the ability to get the NEFI $199 cash price directly through retail pharmacies. Historically, the $199 cash price was available only through our specialty pharmacy and telehealth channels. Patients whose prescriptions were not covered by commercial insurance and who filled NEFI at retail pharmacies could be quoted the products wack price plus pharmacy markup fees, in some cases resulting in out of pocket costs of over $1,000. These high retail prices created confusion and impacted prescribing decisions under the new program, our patients with rejected commercial claims who fill their prescriptions at retail pharmacies will pay no more than $199. We expect this program will increase the number of NEFI prescriptions that are purchased by the patient and will help align healthcare provider perception with the reality of NEFI's maximum $199 cash price. This is completely in line with other epinephrine auto injector products. With the introduction of the $199 retail pharmacy cash option and CVS progressing through the final stages of its approval process, we believe that the proportion of COVID lives with access to NEFI without prior authorization is positioned to expand meaningfully over the coming months. As payer access continues to improve, prescribing patterns should strengthen, particularly as we approach the back to school season. Together, these initiatives are expected to support sustained broad based adoption, with the commercial impact building progressively through the second half of 2026 and 2027. Turning to adoption, we intend to deepen our reach within the highest volume prescribing practices and to build a durable patient base. In May, we expanded our sales force to 148 people with a focus on prioritizing accounts that drive the greatest prescription volume as the patient base matures and product reaches expiration cycles. We expect refill contributions to scale later this year and into 2027. At the end of March, the minimum age restriction was removed from the NEFI label by FDA, enabling pediatric patients who are greater than 33 pounds and under four years of age to get access to treatment. We believe pediatric adoption will accelerate further as the recently approved broadened FDA label takes hold and real world evidence of effect continues to build. Further through our growing NEFI in Schools program, there have been over 200 successful uses of NEFI in treating anaphylactic episodes reported by school nurses with very positive feedback. These experiences are helpful in building greater comfort and familiarity with NEFI among patients and caregivers who often consult their school nurses as well as with prescribers. Beyond the US Our partners continue to position NEFI for market adoption in other geographies. Most recently in April, Health Canada approved NEFI as the first and only needle free emergency treatment for allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, with commercial launch by our partner Alk later in 2026. Just before that, in March, the European Commission granted marketing authorization per your NEFI 1 milligram, further extending the NEFI access for younger children at risk of anaphylaxis in the European region. Overall, we are well positioned heading into the important summer months and second half of this year to take full advantage of expanded access and improved affordability for nefi. Let me now turn the call over to Eric to share more details of our commercial execution.

Thanks Rich. In 2026, we continue to evolve our commercial execution in response to market dynamics. We are confident that these efforts will help us increase NEFI market share. There are currently about 120,000 patients using NEFI in the U.S. 29,500 of them were added in the first quarter. However, there are still many patients with suboptimal care and significant opportunity to grow the market as we implement our commercial strategy focused on access, HCP adoption and consumer engagement. The biggest takeaway from our first full year in the market is that commercial success is driven as much by ease of prescribing as it is by product differentiation. We know that the biggest way to enhance the ease of prescribing is to address prior authorization requirements. This is crucial not only because many PAs are denied, but also because the process disrupts prescribing patterns in a high volume category. With millions of prescriptions written each year, and since many of those prescriptions are written quickly and often electronically, even small amounts of friction can disproportionately impact prescribing behavior. We have implemented additional support programs to help doctors complete prior authorizations more efficiently without disrupting their existing office workflows. By doing so, we can ensure that patients do not arrive at the pharmacy only to find that their claim has been rejected and that a PA needs to be written after their visit. The goal is to minimize prior authorizations and simplify prescribing. We are building our commercial plans around the current view and evolution of the access environment. As Rich noted, our CVS caremark proposal is in the final stages of the approval process and we expect to share more in the weeks to come. In addition, our new retail conversion program works at the point of sale to reduce abandonment when a commercial claim is rejected. This program converts a denied claim into a cash price of 199. We believe this will reduce the burden on healthcare providers and their patients while increasing prescriptions. Due to the simplicity of directing patients to retail, we expect to see an important cyclical effect here. As HCPs prescribe NEFI more, there will be more claims covered by insurance which will help establish a solid base of patients who benefit from becoming NEFI users who then become a patient base for future refills. All of this is well timed ahead of the back to school season which is typically the busiest period for prescriptions, we stand well prepared for that season this year. On the Medicaid side, we have secured unrestricted coverage for patients in nine states, most recently in Florida which is among the top five states in the epinephrine market. In other states where Medicaid coverage still requires prior authorizations, we are collaborating with state level decision makers to gain agreement on preferred formulary coverage. Updated proposals similar to the one approved by Florida Medicaid have been well received. We are in active discussions with multiple states and state pooling groups and expect to achieve unrestricted coverage in the majority of Medicaid programs by early 2027. Given Medicaid currently accounts for roughly a quarter of the overall epinephrine market, this would be a meaningful expansion. As we gain preferred drug status in more states, we expect to increase our market share and grow this segment simultaneously. This growth is driven by unmet needs and undertreatment in the Medicaid population with affordable co pays ranging from 0 to $5. Our goal is to translate the improvement in access into increased prescribing amongst the highest decile hcps in high volume practices. Prescribing is driven by workflow as much as clinical preference. Over the quarter we had strong engagement with prescribers. More than 28,000 HCPs have prescribed NEFI and approximately half demonstrate repeat use. Our metrics show that prescribing continues to be concentrated amongst the highest decile counts, reinforcing that adoption is occurring where it matters most. To ensure that NEFI is consistently at the forefront of decision makers and awareness is high across targeted practices, we have expanded our sales organization to 148 representatives and area sales managers, enabling more frequent engagement and deeper interactions with office staff. This support includes assistance with prior authorizations and the conversion of electronic refill requests resulting in tighter alignment between access wins and field activities. Our representatives have also established stronger relationships with hcps and their staff to address back to school questions and we're providing more information about NEFI in waiting rooms and exam rooms to help healthcare providers educate their patients and encourage inquiries about nefi. We are implementing significant awareness strategies targeting parents, particularly mothers, through our direct to consumer efforts and social media campaigns. Our media efforts have been aimed at the best targets across various media and we understand they are effectively reaching our target audience to maximize patient adoption and request for nefi. This will continue to be an important area of strategic investment. Our virtual Get NEFI program is also helping to grow our market share by reducing obstacles for patients. It allows them to take action without needing a traditional office visit and provides us with valuable data about our customer base. We've learned that these patients tend to be older than our overall demographic, so we are implementing targeted direct to consumer marketing to effectively reach this audience and simplify their access to nefi over time. Another primary driver of scale will be the participation in refill behavior. Starting this summer, families will begin renewing their NEFI prescriptions to make sure they do not have a product that expires midway through the school year. This annual market aspect will continue to expand and is a key driver of nefi's volume and market share as well as establishing a self sustained model to grow the patient base. We are better positioned this year to take advantage of the increased summer volume as this is our second back to school season and our execution continues to sharpen. In summary for prescribers, our sales force is in the field working to drive market growth, improve patient access and capitalize in market access wins. We're introducing more solutions to simplify the process for healthcare professionals and their staff, ensuring patients can obtain NEFI at retail pharmacies for patients and families. We have increased targeted direct to consumer media for the back to school season, including linear and connected tv, digital platforms, social media and testimonials designed to drive greater awareness and direct requests for nefi for payers. We believe the CVS caremark process is nearing completion and we've continued to expand access through Medicaid initiatives and favorable decisions. I'll now turn the call over to Kathy to cover the financials.

Thank you Eric. I'll focus my comments on how our financial performance in Q1 reflects the continued evolution of our business, particularly as improvements in access and execution begin to translate into greater visibility, predictability and operating leverage. For the first quarter of 2026, total revenue was $22.7 million, including $17.5 million in U.S. net product revenue. For NEFI, we had $2.5 million in revenue from collaboration agreements and $2.7 million in supply revenue from our international partners. The $2.5 million in collaboration revenue from international partners was part of a total $5 million milestone payment from ALK triggered by the appro in the EU. The majority of the balance of $2.5 million was recorded to the financing liability on the balance sheet. U.S. net product revenue remains the clearest indicator of NEFI demand as access improves and pending the outcome of the CVS caremark process, we would expect more consistent prescription capture and improved revenue through the second half of the year. R&D expenses were $4.3 million, reflecting continued investment in our development programs, including our chronic Spontaneous Urticaria study. SGA expenses were 72.2 million, reflecting our commercialization investments across DTC and field execution. We are continuing to refine how we allocate those resources. As we move further into 2026, the focus is shifting from infrastructure build to optimizing spend toward the highest return commercial activities. This is reflected in the expansion of our sales force in May, which is being funded through reallocation of existing resources. We continue to expect our overall SGA run rate for 2026 to be slightly higher than the run rate for the second half of 2025. Turning to gross to net, we remain in the low to mid 50% range and continue to target approximately 50% at a steady state. Importantly, the economics underlying our CVS caremark proposal are in line with our overall long term gross to net retention target. We ended the first quarter with 201 million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. This provides flexibility to support commercial execution, pipeline advancements and progress toward cash flow. Breakeven As a reminder, this is a refill driven category where adoption builds over time. Accordingly, we expect revenue to be weighted toward the second half of the year as we start the back to school season, prescribing patterns evolve and early refill dynamics begin to contribute. In summary, we are building a more predictable commercial franchise with nepe. With disciplined spending and a clear path to profitability. We remain focused on sustained, durable growth. Let me pass the call back to Rich for closing remarks.

Thank you Kathy. It's been a strong start to 2026 and we're underway on multiple work streams to continue to build and grow our NEFI business. We expect NEFI prescription growth to expand with the newer initiatives we discussed that reduce provider and patient friction and which support current analyst consensus. A favorable CVS caremark decision would only further accelerate our trajectory. I'm encouraged by the progress we've made and confident in our ability to execute in the months ahead. Thank you for joining us. Operator, Please open the line for questions.

Hey, morning everyone. I have a few questions for me first one just on the CVS coverage front and the goal of removing prior Auths, can you talk a little bit more about your level of conviction there going into the July 1st effective date? And could you explain a little bit more about how that could tie in with the back to school surge expectation later this summer? Rich, could you check your mute button? We can't hear you. Eric and Kathy, are you guys still there?

Ronna, good morning. As Rich mentioned in my comments as well, we are nearing the process here of the approval process with CVS Caremark. When we look at what they represent in terms of the number of covered lice, CVS is 15%, Anthem is 5 and Aetna is 4%. So we do feel confident on the conversations that we've had with them. And as Rich said, the updated proposal that we provided back in April, this would align nicely with kind of that July 1 start and all the initiatives that we have going on through marketing, through our DTC campaign, as well as our field force in terms of messaging and focusing on the top 12,000 physicians out there that really represent about 50% of the overall prescriptions.

Yeah, I can certainly. Rich, are you on yet? I was on, but it wasn't working. Can you hear me? I think you can take this. Okay. So yeah, we would expect that our lots expire kind of at the end of the year, beginning of next year of initial launch, lots of. However, many parents are going to need to get renewal prescriptions over the summer to have a prescription that lasts for the full school year. So we would expect that to start to contribute over the summer period for the peak season.

Yeah, Eric can speak to this more, but I think that's already happening with the expansion of the base of physicians that are prescribed. And as we've described in the past, typically there's a period of time where they're adopting a product, they try it out, they trial it and then after they get comfortable, they, they become more of a frequent prescriber. So by seeing that very broadening of the prescriber base, I think we're already seeing that type of action.

I would just add Rwanda to the point Rich was making too. We have over 28,000 physicians that have prescribed the product. So obviously we're focused on about 12,000. Our partnership with ALK in the US is focused on about another 8,000. So I think a lot of our non personal promotion, DTC is also getting to those positions. We do a significant amount of advertising through HCP Media as well, various conferences and we do see higher shares, as I mentioned, in our high volume decile counts, but we're also seeing traction with some of the lower decile which they're not seeing as many patients on a monthly basis. But we are seeing some share growth in those groups as well.

So yeah, we are expecting to see meaningful market share growth and our projections at least are that we would be on track with current consensus even without Caremark. So Caremark would add to that, of course. But we're fairly confident that we're going to be seeing the necessary market share growth week over week and month over month. And one thing I'll note is when we come back to analysts, not necessarily the year numbers but a proportion of the allotments to various squares. Because based on, for example, if we compare to last year. A little bit on the high end and they're a little bit on the low end, probably be on how to proportion the revenue in the labor headquarters.

And Lachlan, I would just add to Rich's comments there. I think when you think about the programs that we mentioned in terms of streamlining, prescribing, you know, simplifying it, we believe there's definitely a halo effect there of making it easier for the doctors, for staff and for patients to get this. You know, our existing sales team is well trained. This is the second season for Back to school, really strong relationships, you know, tightening the message as well and making sure we're pulling through the market access wins. And then when you think about the new team, they've been trained, they've been out in the field for a couple weeks now and they have all the same materials and approaches and strategies for the office. So we feel confident again going into the back to school season.

things really has to do with each office and what the representative can establish with the folks that deal with electronic refills in the office. So we are focusing on that to make sure that we can interrupt that process. Often it is messaging from one of the nurses or somebody that is in the office that takes those calls or takes them electronically. We're also, we have implemented certain things into EHR systems, smart phrases. So when the prescription comes in there's some advertising and some information about Nephi that pops up and kind of interrupts that process as well. So we're continuing to do that. But I think the combination of the other things that we talked about access these programs that make it even easier where again they can send it to retail if there is any type of rejection it flips over to 199 is going to help us get more of those prescriptions.

Yeah, I can talk a little bit to that. And Eric can follow up with additional so we are positioned with our sales force and also marketing teams to make sure we get out there ahead of the summer, ahead of when it goes on formulary to inform doctors that the coverage will be changing. And exactly where we have a lot of also tools for the doctors that we already have implemented or we are implementing, which will help not only with them prescribing so that they know who's on formularies that are covering nefi, but also with those formularies that are still not covering NEFI to help with prior authorizations. So the marketing and sales team are pretty much aligned and ready to go with that. Once we get final confirmation from Zinc CVS Caremark, we will be able to implement that very quickly and get ahead of it. So the doctors are aware that the formulary will change as of July 1st.

And just to build on that, to Rich's comments, as I mentioned, I mean we're focused on 12,000 physicians plus about another eight or nine on the ALK side. So Ryan, to all the points, you know, around messaging and resources, we have the materials ready to go so we can just press a button and hit that switch. A lot of it is really focused on the prominence of, you know, majority of commercial patients are covered, 0 copay, send it to retail. This is a smooth and easy process for you and your staff and for your patients. In addition to that, the marketing team also has broad media, whether it's online search, banners, education online. And the prominence of the coverage is going to be a focal point. We still want to make sure that we're selling on all the attributes that make NEFI a better option in terms of safety, size and portability, temperature, excursions and shelf life. But that front and center around the coverage is going to be critical. And then we also implemented in addition to traditional speaker programs with healthcare providers, speaker programs for staff members that do a lot of the operations in the office. Whether back to the point around the electronic refill, any back to school stuff, handling anything. We want to make sure that they're on board with everything around the product and how to easily get it for their patients. Got it, thank you.

you think this will have on those script volumes in the near term? Yeah, so again I'll start out and then Eric can Add in on some of the statistics. But we've already implemented just actually just recently. So just this week it's been implemented at the pharmacy level. So right now, I mean, we think that will have a significant impact. And it's a lot of it is just the noise. We've always had the 199 option, and we've made doctors well aware of that and how to get the 199 option. But when you think about it, if a patient gets a prescription, goes to the pharmacy, they don't know if they're covered yet or not at that point, and they get a very high retail price from the pharmacy, it's very negative. And it comes back to the doctor as a negative situation. Right. So this would at least convert that immediately at the pharmacy level to 199 price, which doctors feel is very reasonable. It's consistent with cash prices for auto injectors and even less than auq's cash price. So that would hopefully temper expected to temper a lot of that negative noise to the doctors about the price. But it would be automatic at the pharmacy level. So patient would never see that retail price. They would automatically at Most see a 199 price. They would still in some cases come back to the doctor and ask for the prior authorization. But at least they're not getting those very high retail prices, which could be as high as $1,000 at some pharmacies.

Rich, I could just add a few points to that as well. Yep. Ryan, there's three main vendors that do this type of work, as Rich said, at point of sale. So it's done instantaneously. If the prescription comes in, it's a covered claim. They get their co pay, hey, it's $10. If it's anything around on the back end. Rejection, it doesn't even go through that. Just says, here's the price. So these three vendors, we already work with them for our copay program. So these are well established programs. They work smoothly. There's no interruption where the pharmacist says to the patient, hey, you're not covered in this. And we can do that. So this makes it a lot easier. They cover about 90% of pharmacies, so it's a pretty good coverage. About 55% of our prescriptions right now are going through retail. The other 45 are going through our blink program. But we anticipate that to go up as we get more coverage and make this easier for doctors where they could just send their patients to retail. So the abandonment that we see in the category overall is very similar from Nefi. It's in the mid 22, 23%. But then you also have patients that when it is a rejected claim, there are a lot of patients that are lost to follow up where nothing really happens or they go back to their treatment. So we think this is a really simple solution. It's something that is easy to implement and again, it's all about making the prescribing process to simplify it, but making sure when a doctor writes this that the patient gets it and making it easy for their staff as well. So it's a really simple message that our reps and through our other promotion, we're obviously directing to healthcare providers and their staff.

Yeah. So I think in our projections we will get to cash breakeven by mid-2027. We expect our loss to go down over time. First quarter, as you know, looking at this quarter is the worst quarter of the year historically for epinephrine. So in our case last year it was 11% of our annual sales. So I think we believe that through the second half of this year, the loss will be significantly less, at least Runway into next year. And we'll have breakeven sometime before the middle of next year. So first half of the year. So that's our projections right now. And again, I think it depends on the allocation of how you're looking at funding across the quarters. And we are also, Josh, looking at our burn. Don Casale will be coming in soon. We're having a lot of discussions about how to reallocate funding to what's giving us better return on investment. We now have a lot of experience with our DTC campaign and we may end up moving some of that money around and even cutting some of the expenses. So that will be something that's ongoing and will also help us achieve that goal.