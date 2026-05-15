ARS Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9rajerm3
Summary
ARS Pharmaceuticals reported $22.7 million in total revenue for Q1 2026, with $17.5 million from US net product revenue for NEFI, representing significant growth year-over-year.
The company is focusing on key areas such as access, affordability, and adoption to drive growth, including initiatives to reduce prior authorization requirements and improve patient access.
Future guidance indicates expectations of sustained growth, especially with potential new coverage agreements with CVS Caremark, aiming for significant market share expansion by the second half of 2026 and into 2027.
Management highlighted expanded sales force efforts and a new $199 cash price program to reduce prescription abandonment and improve retail pharmacy experiences.
International expansion is underway with recent approvals in Canada and the European Union, setting the stage for broader market penetration outside the US.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to ARS Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the company's prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Justin Chocma, Chief Business Officer. Please go ahead
Justin Chocma (Chief Business Officer)
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Kathy Scott (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered or wish to move yourself from the queue, please press Star one one Again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. First question comes from Roanna Ruiz with Larynx Partners. Your line is open.
Roanna Ruiz
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Eric, do you want to take that until we hear back from Rich?
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Roanna Ruiz
Okay, that helps. And I noticed you were talking a bit about the refill contribution in the prepared remarks. Can you talk a bit about what magnitude of lift we might expect from refills going into later this year and potentially how should we think about that trend in 2027?
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Roanna Ruiz
Got it. And the last question for me did want to ask about the it sounds like a lot of the high decile accounts are prescribing. Nefi, when would you expect a little bit more broadening of prescribing to the lower decile accounts? Thinking about all your initiatives that are going on right now and how that could progress into the future.
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Roanna Ruiz
Makes sense. Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Lashlyn Hanbury Brown with William Blair. Line is open.
Lashlyn Hanbury Brown
Thanks for the question. Maybe just picking up on that last point there, Eric. How should we think about market share growth sort of now into summer? Obviously, you know, getting more coverage will probably be a big factor in that. But even before that, with the new sales force or expanded sales force, I should say, in the field, should we expect to see market growth or market share growth over the next couple of months for. Yeah, Lachlan.
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Lashlyn Hanbury Brown
And maybe I realize it's probably still early, but have you seen any sort of traction or positive metrics in the efforts you're making to try to penetrate the electronic refill market?
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Lashlyn Hanbury Brown
Very great. Thanks. And maybe a final one. I know we've talked a lot about CVS and there's been a lot of folks on that. But I think, Rich, you've also mentioned past a few other smaller plans that you were maybe expecting wins in the first half. Are there any updates there on those sort of smaller commercial plans outside of cvs Caremark?
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Yes. The smaller ones we're focused on are mainly the Blue Cross companies and of course we're also working very hard with Medicaid and that's progressing very, very well. So we will still be working to get additional state Blue Cross companies across the finish line coming into the summer.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Ryan Dreschner with Raymond James. Your line is open.
Ryan Dreschner
Thanks for the question. Can you walk us through your strategy for raising awareness among physicians and pulling through to sales after the point you're able to potentially close on the deal with Caremark and then have a follow up question?
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Dreschner
And the other question, a few parts to the automated conversion process for denied claims. Curious kind of how this works operationally. Is it still being rolled out or is it already rolled out and what proportion of scripts are currently being abandoned and how big of an impact do
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Eric Karras (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryan Dreschner
Thanks, Eric. Thanks, Rich.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Josh Shimmer with Cantor. Your line is open.
Josh Shimmer
Great. Thanks for taking the questions. First, for the comment about being funded to break even. Maybe you can help us with some of that math. Given the burn this quarter and cash position, it doesn't seem entirely obvious to me how you get there. And then second, what was the royalty payment from elk in the first quarter? I wasn't able to find that in the 10Q. Thank you.
Richard Lowenthal (Co-Founder, President and CEO)
Kathy Scott (Chief Financial Officer)
And Josh, with respect to the ALK payment, it was less than 100,000 for the quarter ALK is, which is the reason we didn't call it out in the quarter. You know, ALK is really just getting up and running with multiple countries. And so they're just starting their run rate. So we do expect that to grow going forward.
Josh Shimmer
Okay, got it.
OPERATOR
I'm not showing any further questions at this time. And as such, this does conclude today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.
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