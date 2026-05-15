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May 15, 2026 9:29 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Gemini Space Station Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/keac5nzj/

Summary

Gemini Space Station reported a 42% revenue increase year over year, reaching $50.3 million despite a significant decline in crypto trading volumes.

The company received a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, enhancing its ability to act as a clearinghouse for various contracts, and launched agentic trading tools.

Gemini Space Station's strategic investment of $100 million by Winklevoss Capital in its Class A common stock reflects confidence in its undervalued stock and future growth potential.

Revenue diversification efforts showed progress, with services and interest income now representing 49% of total revenue, driven by growth in credit card and OTC business.

Operating expenses rose due to one-time costs, but restructuring is expected to reduce costs moving forward, with a focus on disciplined execution and growth in predictions and card services.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gemini first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to Ryan Todd, Head of Investor Relations.

Ryan Todd (Head of Investor Relations)

Cameron Wicklevoss

Daniela Stoyanovic (Interim CFO)

Ryan Todd (Head of Investor Relations)

Cameron Wicklevoss

James Yarrow (Equity Analyst)

The next question is from James Yarrow at Goldman Sachs who asks could you comment on the status of the Clarity Act? How do you expect this bill to evolve and what are your latest views on the impacts on your business?

Cameron Wicklevoss

Matt Code (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Matt Code at Truist who asks the prediction markets cross sell continues to Progress well with 3.5% of your user base now putting in a trade since the product's inception last year. Could you provide some more detail on how you're driving this successful cross sell, where you would expect the penetration rate to sit at the end of the year and how you're seeing engagement levels trend as well.

Cameron Wicklevoss

Dan Dola (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from Dan Dola from a Zuho who asks on credit card, can you walk through current credit performance versus expectations and how funding is evolving as receivables grow, including what changes if macro softens? And combining A follow up question asked can you speak to the higher provision for credit losses in the quarter, what happened there and what is being done to prevent another incident of that size in the future?

Daniela Stoyanovic (Interim CFO)

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Michael Cypress from Morgan Stanley. What drove the strong OTC performance? Is this a function of crypto market volatility and users opting for a different approach or is there something more structural going on and should we expect that momentum to carry forward as a quick follow up on staking? Anything to call out on staking being lower than expected. Do you view this alongside a downturn in trading activity?

Daniela Stoyanovic (Interim CFO)

John Todaro (Equity Analyst)

Cameron Wicklevoss

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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