Full Transcript: Arrive AI Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Arrive AI reported a Q1 2026 total revenue of $14,925, primarily driven by recurring subscription revenue from Hancock Health. The net loss was $6.4 million, up from $2 million in the same quarter last year, attributed to higher operating expenses and non-cash items.
The company emphasized operational milestones over financial metrics, focusing on building infrastructure for future scalable deployments. Key developments include supply chain optimization, internal software development, and progress on the AP3 and APX platforms.
Arrive AI is working towards the July release of an improved AP3 platform with broader availability in October, aiming to accelerate customer deployments and recurring revenue. The company has a cash runway of approximately eight months and is managing capital with a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital to reduce market volatility.
Strategic initiatives include expanding partnerships, advancing ARRIVE os, and planning a digital demonstration in Texas. The company sees significant long-term market opportunities in autonomous logistics and residential delivery infrastructure.
Management expressed confidence in the company's progress and future potential, highlighting the anniversary of their public listing and the addition of experienced leadership to the board.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the Arrive AI Inc. Q1 2026 earnings call. this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Kylie Conway, Arrive AI Senior Communications Officer. Please go ahead.
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Thank you, Michelle. And before we go any further, our CEO Dan O'Toole has something he'd like to recognize this morning.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Todd Pepmeyer (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from James Kistner with Water Tower Research. Your line is open.
James Kistner (Research Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So Hancock Health has been a very encouraging proof point. Can you talk about your confidence about healthcare in general? How repeatable a vertical for Arrive AI is that?
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Nirav Shah (Chief Strategy Officer)
Yeah, thanks, Dan. I just wanted to kind of hone in on one point Dan made and that's about the labor. You know, Dan had said about saving time and that pressure isn't going anywhere. Labor pressures are going to continue to grow, in fact, and nursing shortages will be there. So we're taking that basic burden off of the nurses is massive and cuts across the entire country, frankly. James. Do you have anything else, James, you want to ask?
James Kistner (Research Analyst)
Yeah, sure. Actually, I got a couple quick ones if I can sneak them in. So let me just talk about kind of the near term opportunity. I'm kind of wondering how much that depends on kind of drone approvals versus workflows that can scale today with ground robots, couriers and kind of internal campus logistics.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Hey Mark, you want to take that one? Mark Ham, our coo.
Mark Hamm (Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah. While there's still some hurdles on the drone front, there are areas of the country that are very active with drones, like Texas, for instance. So we are targeting them in time with regard to kind of robots and traditional logistics couriers and now kind of doordash services, things like that. Of course, that's all very active now. You can see that on hundreds of campuses. And yeah, we're actively pursuing that.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Share with what else you got.
James Kistner (Research Analyst)
All right, so you guys talked about kind of international opportunities. Just how are you kind of balancing pursuit of international versus the opportunity to go deeper in the U.S. like, how are you prioritizing that?
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
James Kistner (Research Analyst)
Last one for me, I apologize. We addressed this in the opening comments because I had to hop from another call. But just talk about the cash Runway, how to kind of think about that, especially given I assume that some of the stuff you're working on has some cash requirements like the AP3 availability and in software development.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
All that. Yep. I'm going to have Todd, our CFO jump in on that. But I want to preface one thing that we're really excited about. Today we announced a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital. We figure that we feel like we're really well positioned from a capital standpoint to not have that headwind of draws coming off of that line. So I'm going to hand this over to Todd.
Todd Pepmeyer (Chief Financial Officer)
James Kistner (Research Analyst)
That's great color. Congratulations on getting that done. I'll pass the mic.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Jack Vanderaarde with Maxim Group. Your line is open.
Jack Codera
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Todd Pepmeyer (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks for the question, Jack. So, yeah, predominantly more than 90% of the reported revenue was from the deployment at Hancock Health, not unlike what we reported in Q4 as well. So they remain the vast preponderance of our revenue stream at the moment, we did have one other small revenue deployment that was active in the quarter, but de minimis compared to the Hancock opportunity.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Jack Codera
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Mark Hamm (Chief Operating Officer)
Jack Codera
Okay, that's super helpful. I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Thank you. That concludes our analyst questions. Now I'll pass the call back over to Kylie.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Nirav Shah (Chief Strategy Officer)
John Richison (Chief Legal Counsel)
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
I would ask Mark to handle this one.
Mark Hamm (Chief Operating Officer)
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Thanks, Mark. Another topic investors asked about was residential adoption, including opportunities with home builders, integrating Arrive AI technology into new housing developments and the company's long term vision for residential delivery infrastructure.
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Thanks Dan. We also saw several questions around strategic partnerships and infrastructure opportunities, including potential licensing arrangements with major logistics providers, collaboration opportunities with biotech and medical device companies, and how the platform could support medication and grocery delivery for elderly or disabled populations.
Mark Hamm (Chief Operating Officer)
Mark, why don't you take that one? Yeah.
Kylie Conway (Senior Communications)
Todd Pepmeyer (Chief Financial Officer)
Dan O'Toole (Chairman, CEO and Founder)
Todd, thank you. And I'll turn it to Dan for final closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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