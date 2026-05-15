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May 15, 2026 9:21 AM 32 min read

Transcript: AirJoule Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FpyMhly3

Summary

AirJoule Technologies reported first quarter 2026 net operating expenses of $3.6 million and a net loss of $49.8 million, primarily due to a noncash impairment charge.

The company completed its first Air Joule prime full-scale system, which is now operational, marking a significant milestone in their commercialization efforts.

AirJoule Technologies is focusing on water generation solutions for data centers, U.S. military, and residential markets, with strategic engagements in the Middle East and a commercialization path targeted for 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tom Devine (Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance)

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

Pat Eilers (Executive Chairman)

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Stephen Peng (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press *1 on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press *2 if you'd like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question comes from the line of Amit Dayal with HC Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Amit Dayal

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

Amit Dayal

Understood, thank you. And then as you sort of, you know, make some tweaks and improvements to the assembled unit, like how much more improvement in performance, et cetera, do you think there is that you could extract from these levels?

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

Amit Dayal

Understood. And then just last one, maybe, you know, this fully assembled unit, are you potentially going to place it in a customer site, you know, or are you said improvements?

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Yeah. Good question. We will discuss the details of this unit's deployment in a future call, and we haven't disclosed or communicated the specifics around that, but it will be deployed.

Amit Dayal

Thank you, guys. That's all I have.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell with Seaport Research Partners.. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey Campbell

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Jeffrey Campbell

maybe it's a little bit early, but probably not the way you guys look ahead. I'm just wondering if you could tell us what kind of planning or working you're doing towards the contract manufacturing shift in 2028 and are you still targeting that year and when in the year do you expect that to begin to really ramp up?

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, yeah, that's enough. I mean, I'll take the rest of them offline and give it back to the queue. Thanks.

Alex Furman

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Alex Furman

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Alex Furman

Okay, that's really helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Pfink with Bryan Securities.. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Pfink

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe a follow up to the last one. For the core deployments expected in the fourth quarter, which customer do you think is most likely first to place an order or is a better way to think about it? Multiple customers are ready and just waiting for the required certifications to be completed.

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Ryan Pfink

And then could you give us an

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

update on customer interest in the water purchase agreement model and if that's something where we can see an agreement come together in late 26 or is that more of a 2027 event? Yeah, I think. Go ahead.

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you, Ryan.

Shawn Milligan

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

Shawn Milligan

Okay. And then the customer that you're talking to, is it like, are the conversations being driven more by water issues where they're siting their data centers or just kind of the ability to get more efficient at the data center? And I guess it goes back to just, I'm curious, you know, how much of this is like where future sites could be opened up versus just getting more efficient at current sites?

Brian Barton (Chief Commercialization Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.

Pat Eiler

And if you don't mind, I'll just add one more comment to Brian's. This is Pat Eiler. So these data centers as well, there's a whole sustainability aspect to it as well as an insurance opportunity. With distributed water, it does provide resiliency and sustainability, which is not lost on many of the hyperscalers as well, even if it were not the primary source. So that's just additional color on the data center opportunity.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That concludes today's question and answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Tor for any final comments.

Matt Jore (Chief Executive Officer)

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