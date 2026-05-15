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May 15, 2026 9:20 AM 32 min read

Transcript: Edible Garden Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/54011

Summary

Revenue increased 22.9% year-over-year to $3.3 million, driven by retail expansion and growth across multiple categories, notably a 46% increase in cut herb sales.

The company is focusing on expanding into higher margin, shelf-stable categories, particularly the Ready to Drink (RTD) segment, with significant demand and retailer interest.

Operational expenses increased primarily due to cost of goods sold and depreciation, but cash flow improved with a positive operating cash flow of $251,000.

International sales grew by 50% year-over-year, supported by distribution expansion and demand for clean label products.

Management is optimistic about the future, focusing on scaling revenue, improving cost structures, and advancing the RTD platform with Tetra Pak, while maintaining disciplined capital management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ted Avas (Investor Relations)

Jim Krause

Costas DeFoulis

OPERATOR

Nick Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Jim. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. My first question is, you know, across the 6,000 retail locations your products are found in, how many of those stores are carrying the cut herb products? How many of them are carrying vitamin supplements? How should we conceptualize what's being held across the stores?

Jim Krause

Nick Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Understood and I appreciate the detail in that answer. And then kind of looking at this new ready to drink platform, have you been able to provide some of your retail partners with prototypes? Can you kind of talk about the reception from your retail partners?

Jim Krause

Nick Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, it sounds like there's a lot of momentum there and something to look forward to. And then my last question is, how do you keep or how do you make customers sort of loyal to your brand across product categories so that someone is recognizing that you're the people behind the cut herbs that they buy and the vitamin supplements that they may buy or maybe the condiments that they buy, ensuring that they're buying across your product

Jim Krause

Nick Sherwood (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for answering all my questions. And it looks like there's a lot of momentum there. I'll return to the queue.

Jim Krause

All right, thanks, Nick. Take care.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Just a reminder there. If you would like to ask a question, you can still join the queue by pressing star1 on your phone keypad. Now our next question is coming from Ellen Litzak of Forest Capital. Ellen, your line is live.

Ellen Litzak (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, guys. Thank you so much for taking my questions. You discussed the growing RTD opportunity and increasing retailer interest in domestic clean label functional nutrition products. As you look ahead, how are you balancing investment between the company's core business and the really like the larger RTD opportunity and what do you think positions Edible Garden to compete effectively in that market.

Jim Krause

Ellen Litzak (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, yeah, no, you definitely did. And obviously it looks like you run a very tight ship. I mean, I have another question. So, like, as you need to evolve toward, you know, higher margin and shelf stable categories, like what specific initiatives are, you know, are you underway with. With the core produce business to improve the operational efficiencies and strengthen the margins over time?

Jim Krause

Ellen Litzak (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, no, that definitely that makes sense. And looks like you guys are on your way. You also mentioned that international sales increased approximately 50% year over year. Can you discuss what's driving that growth and how important international markets could become within a broader business over time?

Jim Krause

Ellen Litzak (Equity Analyst)

That's fantastic. I just got one more question. So you highlighted expansion with several major retail partners during the quarter. Right. And as an investor, how should I think about the opportunity to continue increasing distribution within your existing retail relationships going forward?

Jim Krause

Ellen Litzak (Equity Analyst)

Well, thank you so much for taking my questions. I really appreciate it and congratulations on the quarter. I'll hop back on the queue if I have any other questions. Thanks again. All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Well, we appear to have reached the end of our question and answer session. I will now hand back over to the management team for any closing comments.

Jim Krause

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