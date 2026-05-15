Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 15, 2026 9:18 AM 12 min read

Velan Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Velan (TSX:VLN) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/oewMbodPkYL

Summary

Valens Semiconductor Ltd reported annual sales of $296.4 million for fiscal 2026, with a gross profit margin holding steady at 27.4%.

The company ended the year with a strong cash position of over $53 million and a long-term debt of $18 million.

Strategically, Valens Semiconductor Ltd divested its asbestos-related liabilities and announced the intent of Birch Hill Equity Partners Management to acquire its controlling interest.

The nuclear sector remains a key growth driver, with significant contracts secured, including a $20 million order from Ontario Power Generation.

Fiscal 2027 outlook includes improved operating performance despite global uncertainties, with strong focus on cost discipline and strategic market expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rishi Sharma (Chief Financial Officer)

Rishi Sharma (Chief Financial Officer)

I now turn the call over to Jim Leinebach, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Valens.

Jim Leinebach (Chairman of the Board and CEO)

Jim Leinebach (Chairman of the Board and CEO)

Jim Leinebach (Chairman of the Board and CEO)

Jim Leinebach (Chairman of the Board and CEO)

Rishi Sharma (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, press star two. Again, to ask a question, press star one. One moment please. For your first question. Again, if you'd like to ask a question, press the star one. And there are no questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Jim.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved