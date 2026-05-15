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May 15, 2026 9:16 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762627&tp_key=3b4649d7cd

Summary

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions reported Q1 2026 revenue of $3.3 million, a 114% year-over-year growth, driven by the expansion of its smart cart deployments.

The company is transitioning from pilot programs to large-scale commercial deployments, with a contracted backlog of over $195 million, representing more than 19,000 smart carts scheduled for deployment.

A new manufacturing facility in China is set to support large-scale production, aligning with the company's global expansion plans.

Retail media is emerging as a significant new revenue stream, with initial revenues recorded in Q1, and the company sees substantial potential for growth in this area.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions secured a $30 million non-dilutive bank credit facility to support deployment activities, reflecting external confidence in its business model.

The company is focused on expanding its international footprint and sees strong interest from multiple regions, including plans to penetrate the U.S. market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brett Moss

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Dan Kernos (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Good morning Scotty. Let's just start. Appreciate all the color. Thank you for doing this and taking our questions here. First, can we just talk about the Chinese manufacturing facility? You guys said that it would be fully up and running by before Q3. Can you just tell us where we are and then in terms of product that's coming from there, talk about Q and A testing and what does production look like at scale.

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Kernos (Equity Analyst)

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Kernos (Equity Analyst)

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. Great, that's helpful. And then wondering if you could maybe speak to the overall demand environment that you're seeing and as it relates to incremental contracting progress, activity or discussions with prospective customers.

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Gibbes (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks very much.

Giuliano Balagna (Equity Analyst)

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Giuliano Balagna (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful. And from a sales cycle perspective, is there any change in kind of the existing contracts? Are you seeing appetite to want to expand and increase the rollouts of existing customers? And are any of the new discussions pointing to similar size rollouts or are they pointing towards larger rollouts across a larger install base?

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Giuliano Balagna (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful. I appreciate the time and congrats on the first call and I'll jump back in the queue, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to John for pre submitted analyst questions.

John

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

Brett Moss

John

Excellent. I think what we'll do is we'll wrap it up there. I know we're pushing up on our time, so what I will do is I'll leave it to you for a couple of minutes for closing remarks or anything that you want to emphasize over the last 15 or 20 minutes or half an hour of this call.

Gaudy Gross (Chief Executive Officer)

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