Lifeward Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz8f7ck8
Summary
Lifeward completed the acquisition of Oratech, enhancing its position in biomedical innovation and focusing on neurorehabilitation, with no significant increase in operational expenses.
Revenue for Q1 2026 was $3.9 million, down from $5 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to supply chain disruptions and manufacturing transitions.
ReWalk personal exoskeleton sales increased 11% year-over-year, aided by expanded distribution and reimbursement access.
Operating expenses increased due to a one-time R&D expense from the Oratech acquisition, but adjusted operating expenses declined by 12% due to cost optimization.
The company is focused on cash management, operational efficiency, and expects revenue to stabilize with improvements in shipment execution in coming quarters.
Lifeward is exploring strategic acquisitions and successfully secured a convertible note financing to strengthen its balance sheet.
Management expressed optimism about long-term growth and profitability, citing improved operational leverage and strategic positioning.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
ALMO GADAR (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Almag Adar (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Yale Jen (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thanks for asking. Addressing the question, my first one is that in terms of SG&A, we understand the first quarter figure was set due to the shipment timing of shipments. So do we anticipate, should we anticipate for the second and third quarter
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
you will get back to the level similar to last year and it sort of make up for the differences. And then I have a follow up. Hey Yale, I think that's a fair assumption, you know, and I think it is going to bridge across the second and third quarter so that.
Yale Jen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so maybe just on top of that question, the last, under the last earning calls you guys suggest that 2026 total RoCC revenue will be similar to 2025 and giving a little bit lower first quarter figure this year. Should we anticipate additional growth in the remaining three quarters again to match up to the total revenue similar to last year?
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yale Jen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, that's very helpful. Maybe the last question here is the ReWalk units in German, the leads in German, maybe also in United States. Could you give a little bit color on both of those? And thanks.
Almag Adar (Chief Financial Officer)
So the revenues in Germany specifically increased almost 25% quarter versus quarter in ReWalk and in total the increase is 11% year over year. For rework revenues we ended with 1.6 million compared to 1.3 million in prior quarter.
Yale Jen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, okay, that's very helpful and thanks a lot. And I get back to the team.
Almag Adar (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Dr. Rem with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.
RK
Thank you. This is RK from HC Wainwright. A couple of questions from me,
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark and Mark, just trying to understand the
RK
supply working capital issue. What's the nature of that and do you think you have already resolved it or do you feel you can get it resolved soon so that the flow of product into the market during Q2 and Q3 is going to be smooth? And additionally, you know, I'm not sure you stated this in the call. Is there a book of sale that you can give us so that we understand what is expected over the next couple of quarters?
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
RK
Okay, thanks. This is Elmog, anything to add?
Elmog
Nothing special. As Mark mentioned, we are not providing this year guidance but we're expecting like to be similar to previous year and to do some catch up in Q1.
RK
Okay, great. And then on the gross margin decline of 800bps, how much of that is tariff versus FX versus you know, either volume or absorption?
Almag Adar (Chief Financial Officer)
So it's a good question. Rk, like the, the fluctuation in the exchange rate together with the tariff is covered like between 75 to 85% from this gap compared to prior year quarter. The other is mainly the absorption that we mentioned related to the production reduction.
RK
Okay, a couple more questions from me, sorry. On the, you know, on the Medicare Advantage coverage that you have, you know, from Aetna, Humana and United Healthcare, you know, is there a way you can give us additional commentary, you know, regarding you know, what's the traditional Medicare and what's the conversion rate that you're seeing, you know, especially on submitted claims.
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
RK
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
RK
Thank you. Thanks for taking all my questions, Mark and Almond.
Almag Adar (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Grant for any closing remarks.
Mark Grant (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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