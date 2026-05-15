Transcript: LM Funding America Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7as46zdz/
Summary
LM Funding America reported first-quarter revenue of $2.1 million, a decline from $2.4 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to a lower Bitcoin price despite a 19% increase in Bitcoin production.
The company mined 26.1 Bitcoin in Q1 2026, up from 22 Bitcoin in Q4 2025, with operational improvements and a record energized hash rate of 790 PETA hash.
LM Funding America's net loss was approximately $10.1 million, influenced by a $7 million negative fair market value adjustment due to Bitcoin price decline.
The company highlighted a strategic focus on closing the valuation gap of its Bitcoin treasury and maintaining operational efficiency, with plans to explore selective expansions in the 5-20 megawatt range.
Management reported that the Bitcoin treasury's value has increased significantly post-quarter, reflecting a potential reduction in reported net loss due to Bitcoin price recovery.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Cody Fletcher (Investor Relations)
Bruce Rogers (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Duran (President of US Digital Mining)
Richard Russell (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruce Rogers (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. And our first question is going to come from the line of Matthew Galenko with Maxim Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Matthew Galenko (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe firstly, given your comments about the impression of efficiency gains across ASIC generations more recently, how does that shape your thinking about adding hash rate to, you know, if you do acquire an additional site or as you look for fleet optimization, are you still looking for new Asics or would, you know, would you purchase used, you know, older generations?
Bruce Rogers (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Galenko (Equity Analyst)
And then I guess, you know, you touched on continuing to evaluate sites in the 5 to 20 ish megawatt range. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about what you've seen over the last quarter as far as, you know, counterparty expectations for, you know, what those costs? Have they come down at all? Have you seen more entering the pipeline? Is there more evaluation going on today than a couple quarters ago? Just a little bit more color on that, that slide.
Bruce Rogers (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Showing there's no further questions. This concludes LM Funding America's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.
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