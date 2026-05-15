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May 15, 2026 8:44 AM 23 min read

H World Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apgspznn

Summary

H World Group Ltd reported a 11.1% year-over-year increase in group revenue to RMB 6.0 billion for Q1 2026, with HWC revenue up 12.4% and HWI revenue up 5.1%, benefiting from favorable exchange rates.

The company achieved a 24.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA to RMB 1.9 billion, driven by asset-light business growth, with the margin improving by 3.3 percentage points to 31.0%.

H World Group Ltd maintained its full-year guidance for 2026, emphasizing high-quality hotel network expansion, especially in lower-tier cities and premium locations in tier 1 and 2 cities.

The company expanded its hotel network with a 14.1% year-over-year increase in rooms and achieved a 17.4% year-over-year growth in hotel GMV.

H World Group Ltd continues strategic expansion in Southeast Asia, reporting initial success in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, and plans further investments in the region.

Management highlighted the successful performance of upper midscale brands and aims to strengthen competitiveness in this segment.

The company is focused on enhancing its membership program and leveraging direct sales to maintain growth.

H World Group Ltd has a strong cash position with RMB 15.8 billion in cash and equivalents, supporting future shareholder returns.

Full Transcript

Operator

Jing Hui

Author Yu (CFO)

Operator

We are ready to take your questions. Operator, please open the line for Q and A As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for our first question. We will now take our first question from the line of Dan Chi of Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question, Dan. Your line is open.

Dan Chi (Equity Analyst)

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from the line of Ronald Loan of Bank of America. Please ask your question. Ronald, your line is open.

Ronald Loan (Equity Analyst)

Let me translate my question into English. So my question is about the opening and closures outlook for the full year. So what is the latest outlook for the full year opening and closures? And could management also comment about the city coverage in terms of the overall openings? Thank you.

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from the line of Cijie Lin of cicc. Please ask your questions to Lin Cijie.

Cijie Lin (Equity Analyst)

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from of Citix. Please ask your question. Ji Wei, your line is open.

Ji Wei

I translate my question in English. High management from Citix against the backdrop of fluctuating business and narrow gas mix and increasing regulation across OTA industry. Can you share the current breakdown of our customer source channels and your outlook going forward as well as the company's plans and strategies for membership marketing? Thank you.

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from the line of Leah Pan of Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question Leah. Your line is open.

Leah Pan (Equity Analyst)

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from the line of Lydia Ling of City Please ask your question Lydia, your line is open.

Lilia

Jing Hui

Operator

Certainly our last question today comes from the line of Sing Chen of ubs Please ask your question Singh, your line is open.

Sing Chen (Equity Analyst)

Let me translate to English. This is Chen Xin from ups. My question is on dividends could the management Please share the 2026 shareholder return plan with us? Thank.

Jing Hui

Operator

Thank you. That's the end of the question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the conference back to Ms. Ivy Law for closing comments.

Ivy Luo (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you everyone for taking your time with us today. This will conclude today's call and we look forward to seeing you in the upcoming quarters. Bye bye.

Operator

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect your lines.

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