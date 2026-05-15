Comparing Palantir Technologies With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Palantir Technologies Background

By analyzing Palantir Technologies, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Palantir Technologies against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Palantir Technologies exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Palantir Technologies, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong performance relative to competitors. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency and profitability compared to industry standards in the Software sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.