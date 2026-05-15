In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to competitors. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.