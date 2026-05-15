Innoviz Technologies Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Innoviz Technologies Ltd reported Q1 2026 revenues of $7.1 million, with some NRE milestones delayed but expected to be recognized in upcoming quarters.
The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $67 to $73 million, driven by an increased focus on LiDAR sales and new strategic entries into the defense and homeland security markets.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd is seeing strong traction with new non-automotive customers, including a partnership with defense company Kela and another large holding group, indicating potential significant sales of Innoviz Smart products.
Record shipments were achieved in Q1, and the ramp-up at Fabrinet is progressing well, with expectations of accelerated shipments in the second half of the year.
Management expressed optimism about the automotive sector, highlighting agreements with VW, Mobileye, and Daimler, as well as developments with autonomous driving technology companies and Level 4 automation opportunities.
Full Transcript
Ada Menache
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Eldar Segal
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
To ask a question, please raise your hand using your mobile or desktop application or press star9 on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. Our first question will be for Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)
Yes, thank you very much for taking the questions for the non automotive program that Innovis has won. I'm hoping you can help us better understand how much revenue those programs will represent when they're fully ramped and how long that might take. And then if you could also talk about the profitability and the non automotive applications.
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)
And just specifically to that top five auto OEM where you'd had the SODW and any any more color you can share on when you may hear back and if you think you're going to ultimately get a serious production award.
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
No, there's no update to that specific program. There are many other programs that we are making good progress with. I think that generally level four programs are moving faster than level three. But even on level three opportunities we see that when programs are designed for behind the windshield, this is where we're seeing a lot of interest and good feedback from customers.
Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
To ask a question, please raise your hand using your mobile or desktop application or press star9 on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question is from ryan Casey for AmerX. Casey, please go ahead.
Ryan Casey (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you. Good morning gentlemen. Great update. So I just wanted to ask a question about what we consider programs because it feels like you're announcing quite a few customer wins and opportunities. But. But what are we to to think about in terms of a program? Is that something that's very long ranging and maybe tied to, you know, automotive specifically? But can we dig into what program means in terms of your goals?
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Sure. So we're referring to programs where we have an agreement, a yearly planning of ramp up primarily in the automotive space. We have also programs where we're working on trucks and basically vehicles that are going to be on ground. Whether it also could be agriculture related or construction. Those are mostly related to automotive space.
Ryan Casey (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Okay. So automotive and maybe potentially mining and agriculture, something tied to sort of vehicles and vehicle counts. Great. There's been a lot of discussion about the addition of color into solutions. Tell me how important color is or if color is really important for a specific market like smart cities or some other specific vertical in your view?
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Casey (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, eventually the, the truck programs that we're involved with are related to long haul autonomous driving. The count of lidars is of course related to the geometry of the vehicle in terms of providing it a zero blind spot configuration. Usually there is a mix between short to mid range, long range and ultra long range. In some cases, I think that they don't vary that much between the different players.
Ryan Casey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, thank you. Well, it was a great quarter with a lot of exciting updates, so thank you. We're looking forward to more in the coming quarters.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from Colin Rush from Oppenheimer. Colin, please go ahead.
Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Jash patois from J.P. morgan. Josh, please go ahead.
Josh Patois (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Congratulations on all the progress. I was wondering if you'd be able to share some early learnings from the initial ID bus test runs in LA and any insights you can provide on the role LiDAR is playing in driving decisions. Specifically whether it is being used as a primary sensor or more as a backup. That would be great. And I have a follow up. Thanks.
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Patois (Equity Analyst)
Omer Kilov (Chief Executive Officer)
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