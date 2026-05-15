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May 15, 2026 4:35 AM 25 min read

Braskem Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mAcAgo4BQAmadu4haynt4A#/registration

Summary

Braskem SA reported a consolidated recurring EBITDA of $192 million for Q1 2026, a 76% increase from Q4 2025, driven by higher utilization rates and improved spreads.

The company highlighted strategic initiatives including the reorganization of its capital structure, implementation of a Resilience Plan to preserve financial liquidity, and a Transformation Plan focused on sustainability.

Operational challenges were noted in the Mexico segment with a significant decrease in utilization rates, impacting sales and resulting in a negative recurring EBITDA of $50 million.

Braskem SA's cash position was $1.1 billion at the end of Q1 2026, with discussions ongoing regarding the restructuring of capital to address high leverage and liquidity needs.

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has created uncertainties; however, the company anticipates improved petrochemical spreads in the coming quarters, assuming a resolution to the conflict by May 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rosanna Avoglio (Investor Relations, Strategic Planning and Corporate Market Intelligence Director)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Q and A session. Please note that questions must be submitted in writing using the Q and A button on Zoom. I will now turn the floor over to the company for their remarks.

Philippe

Felipe

Roberto

Felipe

Hau

Thank you, Philippe. Moving on, I have a question by Hau with 911. This is his question. If the company has had a higher liquidity, the utilization rate of the petrochemical activities and assets in general would be higher as well.

Roberto

Felipe

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