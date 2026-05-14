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May 14, 2026 8:15 PM 24 min read

Faraday Future Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762529&tp_key=f62d2cee38

Summary

Faraday Future reported Q1 2026 revenue of $512,000, a significant increase from $316,000 in the same period last year, with a focus on robotic devices as a new revenue source.

The company has shifted its strategic focus to an AI-first ecosystem, emphasizing humanoid and bionic robotics while postponing full-scale vehicle production until securing long-term funding.

Faraday Future aims to ship 1,500 robotic units in 2026, with 68 units already delivered by April, and is expanding its dealer network and product offerings, including educational robotics.

Operational costs have been reduced, with a 33% decline in G&A expenses, and the company reported a narrowed loss from operations compared to the previous year.

Recent capital market activities include securing $45 million in new financing and restructuring agreements to support the EAI strategy, alongside efforts to regain NASDAQ compliance and combat illegal short selling.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings. Welcome to Faraday Future's first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to John Schilling, Director of Public Relations and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

John Schilling (Global Director of Public Relations, Communications and Government Affairs)

YT Zha (Founder and Global CEO)

John Schilling (Global Director of Public Relations, Communications and Government Affairs)

YT Zha (Founder and Global CEO)

John Schilling (Global Director of Public Relations, Communications and Government Affairs)

Thank you YT and thank you everyone for your time. This concludes our investors Q&A session. We appreciate all the questions submitted and apologize if we couldn't get to all of them today. We remain committed to maintaining open communication with our investors. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude the conference.

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