Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Energy Fuels Stock In The Last 10 Years

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.1%. Currently, Energy Fuels has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion.

Buying $100 In UUUU: If an investor had bought $100 of UUUU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $819.33 today based on a price of $19.50 for UUUU at the time of writing.

Energy Fuels's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.