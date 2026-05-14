Full Transcript: Intellinetics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=YhpDYNdb
Summary
Intellinetics reported a total revenue decline of 8% to $3.9 million for Q1 2026 compared to $4.2 million in the same period last year.
SaaS revenue remained stable at approximately $1.5 million, while professional services revenue decreased by 14.3% to $1.9 million.
Consolidated gross margin decreased by 307 basis points to 63.5%, primarily due to lower professional services volume and project mix.
Operating expenses increased by 4.4%, influenced by one-time CEO transition costs totaling $430,000.
Net loss for Q1 was $1.2 million, with a loss per share of $0.27, impacted by reduced professional services revenue and transition costs.
Intellinetics has no debt as of March 31, 2026, and maintains $2.1 million in cash.
Management aims for double-digit year-over-year SaaS growth for fiscal 2026, focusing on improving execution and operational discipline.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings. Welcome to Intellinetics first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance during the conference, please press the star key followed by zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Joe Spain, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.
Joe Spain (Chief Financial Officer)
Alison Forsyth (President and CEO)
Joe Spain (Chief Financial Officer)
Alison Forsyth (President and CEO)
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