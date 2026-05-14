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May 14, 2026 6:34 PM 41 min read

DLocal Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q2gbyzve/

Summary

DLocal reported a significant increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV) to $14.1 billion in Q1 2026, marking a 73% year-over-year growth.

The company continues to expand its geographic and vertical reach, now operating in over 60 countries and serving 760 enterprise merchants.

Strategically, DLocal emphasizes localization of payment methods as a core differentiator, supporting local payment schemes across various emerging markets.

Despite strong top-line growth, operating expenses were higher than anticipated due to carryover from prior investments and a one-off tax adjustment.

Management remains confident in maintaining full-year guidance and anticipates improved operating leverage in the second half of the year.

The asset acquisition in Africa is expected to enhance capabilities and positioning but is not immediately impactful on financial results.

DLocal is seeing increased interest from merchants in localized payment solutions, particularly in Africa and Asia, which are driving growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to DLocal first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. I will now hand the call over to the company.

Mirele Aragao (Head of Investor Relations)

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Guillermo Lopez Perez (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Stromeier (SVP of Corporate Development)

Guillermo Lopez Perez (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Stromeier (SVP of Corporate Development)

Guillermo Lopez Perez (Chief Financial Officer)

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Guillermo Lopez Perez (Chief Financial Officer)

Christopher Stromeier (SVP of Corporate Development)

Great, Pedro, Guillermo, thank you both. We hope this has been a useful conversation to our investors. This concludes it. And we can now open the line to your questions.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question at this time you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question coming from the line of Tino La Barta with Goldman Sachs Elon is now open.

Tino La Barta

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Tino La Barta

and L. No, that's very helpful. Thanks Pedro Guillermo for clarifying. And one clarification just there was the one off which I think did impact operating expenses. Are you considering that in the guidance

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Tino La Barta

Okay, that makes sense. Thanks for clarifying and opening but very good strong results on the TPP and gross profit. So good to see that. Doing very well. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup with Ital BBA Yellen is now open.

Ital BBA Yellen

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Guillermo Lopez Perez (Chief Financial Officer)

If I may add to that, on free cash flow, I think if you look at the underlying cash generation, it remains strong and in line with our expectations. So I think this quarter, this type of quarter volatility we've already seen in the past. So to be honest, we don't see this quarter as a structural change to our cash generation capacity at all. Thank you.

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Ital BBA Yellen

Yeah, thank you. Even with the seasonality, it looks like it was maybe stronger even than it could have been. But yeah, I appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Camilla Azbido

Yeah, great question. Thank you.

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

That's pretty clear. Thanks. Thank you. Now, next question coming from the line of Matt Clark with Troy. Ceylon is now open.

Matt Clark

Hey, good evening guys. Thanks for taking the question here. Wanted to ask about some of the new verticals that you're seeing success in travel and gaming. Just curious if you guys could kind of like double click on, you know, what's driving that new success there? Is it kind of like go to market investments? Is it product related? Any additional detail would be really helpful.

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Clark

Super helpful, Pedro. And then just quick follow up kind of same topic of expanding Your TAM here, you guys kind of talked a little bit last quarter about moving into the card present world. We're just hoping that you could provide an update on, you know, your integrations there, any investments that you're making there and kind of like early success that you're seeing in the card present world. Thank you. Yeah.

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Clark

Awesome. Thank you, Pedro.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Jamie Friedman with Susquehanna, Yolanda Smalpin.

Jamie Friedman

Pedro Arndt (Chief Executive Officer)

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